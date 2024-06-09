Inside Sally Field's Unwavering Support For Her Son & The LGBTQ+ Community

Sally Field is the proud mother of three sons —Peter, Eli, and her youngest, Sam, who is a proud member of the LGTBQ+ community. He has long praised his mother for her acceptance of him, telling The Leader in September 2018, "My coming out was definitely different to a lot of people. My family is so extremely supportive, my mom especially. The question of it causing a problem or even having to sit down and talk to them was never part of it." Field's unwavering support for Sam and the queer community as a whole has also spilled over into the public eye, with the actor lending her voice to several causes alongside her son. Her activism and allyship has earned her recognition from the Human Rights Campaign.

Sam presented his mother with the Ally for Equality Award at the organization's 2012 gala. "When I came out, she didn't bat an eye. In fact, she was overjoyed," he stated during his award presentation speech at the ceremony. Since then, the pair have worked together on another initiative to bring about awareness and equality to the LGTBQ+ community: the Equality Act.