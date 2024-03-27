How Sally Field's Son Sam Helped Influence One Of Her Biggest TV Roles

One of Sally Field's biggest TV roles was the part of Nora Walker on "Brothers & Sisters." The show followed the ups and downs of the Walker family, of which Nora was the matriarch. In addition to Field, the cast of "Brothers & Sisters" included other recognizable names, such as Hallmark star Luke Macfarlane and "The Americans" actor Matthew Rhys.

Rhys played Kevin, one of Nora's children. Macfarlane played Scotty, Kevin's love interest and eventual husband. One of Field's real-life sons, Sam Greisman, wrote a piece for People about his relationship with his mother and explained how art imitates life.

"The first week of shooting on 'Brothers & Sisters' was rearranged so that she could move me into my dorm at NYU," Greisman said. "(Later, a frank, heartfelt conversation about my queerness was used verbatim for a scene between her and Matthew Rhys. Still waiting on a retroactive writing credit on that, if I'm being perfectly honest.)" Greisman has made it known that Field was always a supportive mom, and she even once tried to play matchmaker with Greisman and professional figure skater Adam Rippon.