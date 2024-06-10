Why James Middleton's Relationship With Actress Donna Air Ended

James Middleton is the youngest sibling of Catherine, Princess of Wales. Due to his royal connections, Middleton, along with his romantic partners, have received lots of media attention. Since September 2021, Middleton's been married to Alizee Thevenet, but before that, he was in a relationship with Donna Air.

Advertisement

Middleton and Air started dating in 2013. Air's no stranger to the spotlight, since she started out as a child actor and has continued her on-camera work as an adult. In addition, in 2000, Air began a relationship with a wealthy and prominent aristocrat, Damian Aspinall. After six years, however, Air and Aspinall moved on to other partners.

Air's always made it a practice to separate her personal and professional lives, and it's believed that Middleton preferred discretion in deference to his royal in-laws. Despite their efforts, Middleton and Air often waged a losing battle with media coverage. Unfortunately, some of this information included false claims that they'd broken up. After one of these stories was published in September 2015, the couple pushed back, stating to Hello!: "Happily, we can report that our relationship is NOT over. We are still very much a couple and have not parted ways." However, by 2017, Middleton and Air's relationship was truly over. Years later, Air indicated that the former couple's split was amicable. "It wasn't meant to be ... he's a great guy, we had a lot of fun. The timing wasn't right," she recalled to the Daily Mail in 2020.

Advertisement