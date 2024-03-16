Meet Kate Middleton's Sister-In-Law, Alizee Thevenet

If you've never heard of Alizee Thevenet, it's because she mostly likes to keep to herself. Still, when you're married to the future queen of England's brother, flying under the radar becomes challenging to do. Yes, Thevenet is married to James Middleton, Princess Catherine's younger brother.

When she started dating Middleton, Thevenet didn't exactly shout it from the rooftops. She did quite the opposite, actually, and managed to remain Middleton's mystery woman for quite some time. She was first clocked by eagle-eyed reporters when she was leaving St. Luke's Church with Middleton after attending the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund's Christmas Carol Service in December 2018. She expertly hid her face while leaving the church, and the public and media were left wondering who she was. Her identity was only revealed in January 2019, when she was spotted vacationing with Middleton in St. Barts. Middleton made their relationship Instagram official in May of that year.

Thevenet met Middleton thanks to one of his beloved dogs. Ella the cocker spaniel took an interest in Thevenet while both she and Middleton were at the Chelsea Kensington Club. Middleton, embarrassed about his dog's shenanigans, went over to apologize and ended up meeting his wife-to-be. Thevenet and Middleton's relationship timeline resembles that of a Disney movie, and while Thevenet mostly keeps out of the public eye, we went on a deep dive to discover everything there is to know about Princess Catherine's sister-in-law. Read on to discover who exactly Alizee Thevenet is, and how she's managed to steal James Middleton's heart.