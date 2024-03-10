A Complete Timeline Of James Middleton And Alizee Thevenet's Relationship

The following article mentions mental health struggles.

When Alizee Thevenet first met James Middleton, it wasn't because she was running in royal circles. Rather, she was just relaxing at the South Kensington Club when Middleton casually strolled into her life.

Though she's not the blood relative of a royal, Thevenet still had an exciting childhood. She grew up in Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium, and finally, England; perhaps unsurprisingly, she can speak four languages. Thevenet obtained a master's degree in finance and investment from London's Queen Mary University and went on to work as a financial analyst.

While James Middleton isn't an official member of the royal family, he is the brother of the future queen, Princess Catherine. This association hasn't always made his life easy, and the media had a field day scrutinizing his every move. Behind the scenes, Middleton was also dealing with dyslexia, ADD, and clinical depression. When he met Thevenet, he had just managed to crawl out of a very dark hole, and his life instantly changed. He told The Telegraph in 2019 that he still cannot believe how "lucky" he is. Thevenet, bless her, had no idea who Middleton was when she first met him. The start of their love story sounds like something straight from a Disney movie, and so far, it seems that it's playing out like one too. Read on for a complete timeline of the couple's relationship.