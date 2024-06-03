Stormy Daniels' Post-Hush Money Trial Confession Proves Truth Won't Set Her Free From Trump 'Legacy'
After many long weeks, Donald Trump's "hush money" fraud trial ended in a way that pleased his critics no end. Hillary Clinton gave one of the best responses to the guilty verdict by advertising a mug reading simply: "Turns out she was right about everything." President Joe Biden's statement on the verdict, meanwhile, warned Americans that Trump could still win the White House unless the people vote otherwise. But one of the central players in the case has kept her opinion to herself — until now. Stormy Daniels, the adult film actor who alleges a sexual encounter with the former president, broke her silence on June 2, 2024, in an interview with The Mirror.
In addition to having to face Trump in person for the first time in years, Daniels was subjected to harsh questioning by one of his attorneys. Susan Necheles tried to discredit her statements because of her job. "How bad to have a woman get up there and try to slut-shame a woman," Daniels asserted. "She actually had the nerve to argue because what I do makes my testimony less valuable. It was both insulting and demeaning." The outspoken star acknowledged feeling intimidated and judged as she gave evidence in court. Yet while Daniels was glad to be given the opportunity to speak her truth, the verdict sadly hasn't given the adult film star a sense of closure.
It's not over for me," Daniels clarified. "It's never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy."
Stormy Daniels has some ideas of what sentence Donald Trump should receive
Adult film star Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump's first public battle happened outside the courtroom but suffice it to say the two have been at odds for years over their alleged relationship and the ensuing fallout. Though the controversial politician has consistently denied their sexual encounter, the jury found him guilty of falsifying business records to hide the truth about the six figures paid to keep Daniels quiet about it. In her interview with The Mirror, she admitted to being surprised when the verdict came in just two days after the case went to deliberation. The sentencing hearing for Trump will take place on July 11, 2024, with potential penalties including a hefty fine and even jail time.
Daniels commented, "I don't know what the sentencing could be or what Trump will even understand. It's like when you have a child, and sometimes you take the electronics away from them, but if your child is very artistic, they don't care. They'll just color their coloring books. [...]You have to find the punishment that not just matches the crime, but is fair and just, and that impacts that particular person. Who knows what that is with Trump." As for what she'd like to see happen, the adult film star quipped, "I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate, or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter."
Somewhat shockingly, Trump can still potentially be elected to a second term despite the verdict, an outcome Daniels dreads alongside many other Americans. "He is completely and utterly out of touch with reality," she noted.