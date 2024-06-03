Stormy Daniels' Post-Hush Money Trial Confession Proves Truth Won't Set Her Free From Trump 'Legacy'

After many long weeks, Donald Trump's "hush money" fraud trial ended in a way that pleased his critics no end. Hillary Clinton gave one of the best responses to the guilty verdict by advertising a mug reading simply: "Turns out she was right about everything." President Joe Biden's statement on the verdict, meanwhile, warned Americans that Trump could still win the White House unless the people vote otherwise. But one of the central players in the case has kept her opinion to herself — until now. Stormy Daniels, the adult film actor who alleges a sexual encounter with the former president, broke her silence on June 2, 2024, in an interview with The Mirror.

In addition to having to face Trump in person for the first time in years, Daniels was subjected to harsh questioning by one of his attorneys. Susan Necheles tried to discredit her statements because of her job. "How bad to have a woman get up there and try to slut-shame a woman," Daniels asserted. "She actually had the nerve to argue because what I do makes my testimony less valuable. It was both insulting and demeaning." The outspoken star acknowledged feeling intimidated and judged as she gave evidence in court. Yet while Daniels was glad to be given the opportunity to speak her truth, the verdict sadly hasn't given the adult film star a sense of closure.

It's not over for me," Daniels clarified. "It's never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy."

