Selena Gomez Had A Major Family Planning Goal Before Meeting Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has always been vocal about her desire to have her own kids even before she started dating her beau Benny Blanco. In 2022, she told Rolling Stone that she wants to settle down and have her own family regardless of whether she had her own biological child or adopted. (According to Gomez, her meds for her bipolar disorder unfortunately makes it hard for her to conceive — not that she's trying now.) "I hope to be married and to be a mom," the "Lose You To Love Me" singer once said on TaTaTu's "Giving Back Generation" series, via Us Weekly. It's something she hopes to accomplish several years from now, when she decides to finally step out of the limelight. "Eventually, I'm going to be tired of all of this, so I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out."

Gomez — whose ex, Justin Bieber, announced he was expecting his first child with wife Hailey Bieber in May 2024 — also spoke about her future plans in her interview with Time while discussing her unexpected romance with Benny Blanco. After five years of not being in a relationship, Gomez said she had grown accustomed to being single and had planned to start her own family via adoption. "I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone," she divulged. But then came Blanco. "It just happens when you least expect it," the "Only Murders in the Building" star gushed.