Selena Gomez Had A Major Family Planning Goal Before Meeting Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez has always been vocal about her desire to have her own kids even before she started dating her beau Benny Blanco. In 2022, she told Rolling Stone that she wants to settle down and have her own family regardless of whether she had her own biological child or adopted. (According to Gomez, her meds for her bipolar disorder unfortunately makes it hard for her to conceive — not that she's trying now.) "I hope to be married and to be a mom," the "Lose You To Love Me" singer once said on TaTaTu's "Giving Back Generation" series, via Us Weekly. It's something she hopes to accomplish several years from now, when she decides to finally step out of the limelight. "Eventually, I'm going to be tired of all of this, so I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out."
Gomez — whose ex, Justin Bieber, announced he was expecting his first child with wife Hailey Bieber in May 2024 — also spoke about her future plans in her interview with Time while discussing her unexpected romance with Benny Blanco. After five years of not being in a relationship, Gomez said she had grown accustomed to being single and had planned to start her own family via adoption. "I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone," she divulged. But then came Blanco. "It just happens when you least expect it," the "Only Murders in the Building" star gushed.
Benny Blanco says he's ready to have kids
Fortunately for Selena Gomez, it appears she and Benny Blanco are on the same page when it comes to settling down and starting a family. The "Love Yourself" producer sat down for an interview with Howard Stern on May 14, 2024 and got candid about his desire to have his own kids in the future. "That's, like, my next goal, on the box," Blanco confirmed on "The Howard Stern Show" on SiriusXM. "I have a lot of godkids, I got a ton of nephews. Yeah... I love being around kids." He also confessed that he sees himself marrying Gomez, whom he has been dating since June 2023. When prodded by Stern when he plans to pop the big question, Blanco played coy by saying, "When I look at her... I'm always just like, 'I don't know a world where it could be better than this.'" Later, when asked by the shock jock if he has already secured a ring, the Grammy-nominated artist admitted, "I don't have anything. I got no shoes on! (laughs) I gotta get my act together."
As for Gomez, the "Love You Like A Love Song" hitmaker seemed to appreciate Blanco's honesty, telling Time magazine, "He can't lie to save his life." But how does she feel about marrying the rapper? Gomez, who has had her heart broken way too many times, suggested that she doesn't want to speak too soon. "I just cherish every moment with him," she stressed.
Gomez and Blanco are deeply in love
Selena Gomez has made no secret of her affection for Benny Blanco ever since they became an item in 2023. After months of speculation about their status, Gomez confirmed their romance by reacting to a photo of her and Blanco posted by a fan account on Instagram in December 2023. Expressing her love for her new beau, she wrote, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." She also defended the rapper against fans who disapproved of their relationship, stressing, via PopCrave on X, "He [has] been the best thing that's ever happened to me." She went on to state that this was the happiest she has ever been when it comes to her relationships. Aside from Justin Bieber, Gomez has been romantically linked to Zayn Malik, Nick Jonas, and The Weeknd. "lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts," Gomez said.
In May 2024, an insider close to the Rare Beauty founder told Us Weekly that she has fallen deeply in love with Blanco. "He makes her feel secure and happy," the source dished, adding that the rapper feels the exact same way about Gomez. "They both think they've found the person they'll be with forever." Aww! They also revealed that the happy couple are already envisioning a life together as future Mr. & Mrs. As they say, when you know, you know. "Selena has found the love of her life," they said. "She's ready to settle down."