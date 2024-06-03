Kimberly Guilfoyle's Switch From Mini-Dress To Morticia Vibe Proves She Cannot Read The Room

One side effect of the rise of social media is that everyone fancies themself a fashion critic. Every awards show and red carpet brings a new chance to scrutinize the rich and famous for their (sometimes laughable) outfit choices. Political figures are open game, too, such as Kimberly Guilfoyle and her slew of inappropriate outfits. It seems that she's not great at reading the room like when she wore two drastically different, out-of-place outfits during an international trip.

On June 1, 2024, Guilfoyle and her fiance Donald Trump Jr. were guests at the inauguration of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele. For the event, Guilfoyle wore a sleeveless white minidress with beads adorning the collar and bodice. It didn't quite fit with the other dresses in attendance, and critics did not mince words about it. When Guilfoyle posted a video from the inauguration on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person replied, "ask [Melania Trump] for some fashion education. stop wearing mini dresses & hair extensions like a teen."

Referring to the First Lady of El Salvador Gabriela de Bukele, another critic said, "See if you can buy Gabriela's dress. ... And get a new wig hat." The white minidress wasn't the only look from the trip that people roasted on social media.

