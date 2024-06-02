Kimberly Guilfoyle's Look Drastically Changed Since Her Marriage To Gavin Newsom
Long before her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle was in a relationship with Gavin Newsom, the governor of California as of writing. Guilfoyle and Newsom married in 2001, and two years later he became the mayor of San Francisco. In January 2005, they announced their divorce, blaming their careers as the reason why.
Since the days of her relationship with Newsom, Guilfoyle's politics seem to have taken a sharp right turn. Newsom felt that her time working for Fox News changed her political views. However, Guilfoyle said on "The Charlie Kirk Show" (via Daily Mail) that she's always been a Republican and that Newsom was the one whose views changed too much. Whether Guilfoyle's politics changed or not, people have noticed that her looks have drastically evolved.
In June 2023, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a throwback photo of Guilfoyle and Newsom from when they were together. They compared it to a more recent photo of Guilfoyle and asked, " [What the hell] has she done to herself?" One commenter said, "It's all the hate. She picked the wrong side." Another speculated on cosmetic surgery, saying, "It is so frightening. Let this be a warning — Friends shouldn't let friends overdo plastic surgery."
Many believe Guilfoyle has had plastic surgery
It's true that Kimberly Guilfoyle can't escape plastic surgery speculation. In October 2023, she shared a video on X to advertise an upcoming episode of her eponymous show. People didn't hold back in their replies, with one person saying, "No thanks. Your Botox face creeps me out." Another said, "I don't know what doctor did your plastic surgery, but you should sue them for making you look like you were the goalie on a lawn darts team."
The comparisons to how Guilfoyle looked when she and Gavin Newsom were together to how she looks now have continued, with one X user sharing before-and-after pictures, aptly captioned "BEFORE TRUMP" and "AFTER TRUMP." The side-by-side views show that she definitely favors darker, bolder makeup looks now. And although Guilfoyle hasn't publicly commented on the plastic surgery rumors, she posted an Instagram photo jointly with the Palm Beach Advanced Aesthetics account announcing a partnership. Palm Beach Advanced Aesthetics does offer things like Botox.
People have also criticized the former prosecutor for her wild, sometimes inappropriate, outfits. A lot of times, they don't match the vibe of the events Guilfoyle attends, like when she wore a woefully out-of-place coquette dress at a veterans event. A photograph of another one of her looks had people wondering about her health.
One photo had people wondering if Guilfoyle was sick
Even Donald Trump fans turned on Kimberly Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfit at a fundraiser in Mar-A-Lago. At the event for congressional candidate Abraham Hamadeh, Guilfoyle wore a skin-tight black dress with a deep-V and a slit in the skirt, both covered in some kind of chainmail-esque, see-through mesh. People weren't impressed, with one self-proclaimed fan of Trump's commenting on Instagram, "What are you wearing — seriously."
One photo from that event that made the rounds on social media wasn't one of Guilfoyle's glamour shots. The picture was uploaded to X and captioned "Is Kimberly ok?" It showed Hamadeh watching Donald Trump speaking. Guilfoyle stood between them hugging herself. Her facial expression looked a mix between upset or dissociative. One commenter mentioned a weight-loss phenomenon and quipped, "Ozempic side effects and way too much plastic surgery."
On the "Weird" Reddit page, someone shared the same photo with the caption, "Kimberly does not look well." Some people in the comments made harsh comparisons to corpses, while others brought up Ozempic and plastic surgery again. Others speculated about possible drug use. It's no question that Guilfoyle's transformation since her relationship with Gavin Newsom has caused a big stir.
