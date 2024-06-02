Kimberly Guilfoyle's Look Drastically Changed Since Her Marriage To Gavin Newsom

Long before her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle was in a relationship with Gavin Newsom, the governor of California as of writing. Guilfoyle and Newsom married in 2001, and two years later he became the mayor of San Francisco. In January 2005, they announced their divorce, blaming their careers as the reason why.

Since the days of her relationship with Newsom, Guilfoyle's politics seem to have taken a sharp right turn. Newsom felt that her time working for Fox News changed her political views. However, Guilfoyle said on "The Charlie Kirk Show" (via Daily Mail) that she's always been a Republican and that Newsom was the one whose views changed too much. Whether Guilfoyle's politics changed or not, people have noticed that her looks have drastically evolved.

Kimberly Guilfoyle then (with Gavin Newsom) and Kimberly now.

WTH has she done to herself? pic.twitter.com/IVSZUMWUiz — Lisa Ericsson Murphy 🌊🌊GQP In Disarray (@lisakrstin) June 2, 2023

In June 2023, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a throwback photo of Guilfoyle and Newsom from when they were together. They compared it to a more recent photo of Guilfoyle and asked, " [What the hell] has she done to herself?" One commenter said, "It's all the hate. She picked the wrong side." Another speculated on cosmetic surgery, saying, "It is so frightening. Let this be a warning — Friends shouldn't let friends overdo plastic surgery."

