King Charles And Princess Diana Interactions That Made People Uncomfortable

One of the most awkward public moments in King Charles and Princess Diana's relationship happened in 1981 during an interview announcing their engagement. The interview was meant to showcase the happy prince and his bride-to-be but ended up being quite an uncomfortable watch.

Talking about their engagement, Charles joked he was amazed Diana was brave enough to take him on. He was making light of the situation but also may have been referring to some of the struggles Diana was having adjusting to all the media attention. The interviewer then said he assumed they were in love. Diana responded how you'd expect a newly engaged and happy couple to with a quick heartfelt, "Of course." However, Charles' answer took people off guard when he infamously said, "Whatever 'in love' means." In the uncomfortable moment that followed, Diana tried to laugh his statement off but appeared confused and slightly hurt. Years later, in a series of candid interviews with Peter Settelen (via YouTube), Diana admitted the incident "absolutely traumatized me."

In the moment, the reporter also seemed surprised by Charles' comment but found his footing well, clarifying that he meant they looked very happy together, in which Charles agreed. Even apart from that specific exchange, the entire interview felt stilted and awkward. When the hit TV show "The Crown" reenacted the moment in the dramatized series, viewers were still shocked by the king's response.