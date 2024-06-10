Details About Hallmark Star Katie Cassidy's Divorce From Matthew Rodgers

As great as Katie Cassidy's acting career is, she's had some issues in her personal life; particularly her marriage to Matthew Rodgers. According to a December 2018 report by E! News, things started off blissfully for the couple. The outlet reported on their wedding, citing a now-defunct Instagram post by Cassidy that stated, "I can't help falling in love with you. YES! It's official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband."

However, on January 8, 2020, Cassidy made an enigmatic post on Instagram, sharing an image of a hummingbird with the text, "You're going to be happy, said life, but first, I'll make you strong," over it. That same day, TMZ cited Los Angeles Superior Court records that confirmed she filed for divorce from Rodgers, with "irreconcilable differences" being the official explanation.

The daughter of legendary pop star David Cassidy — who rose to fame as part of "The Partridge Family" — finalized her divorce in March 2021. The court documents also explained that Cassidy and Rodgers were actually married in December 2017 — mere weeks after David died. Entertainment Tonight had previously confirmed that the two eloped in Mauritius, with the full ceremony, complete with their loved ones, occurring in 2018.

