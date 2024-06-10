The Ups And Downs Of Kim Kardashian's Relationship With Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian were once friendly collaborators, but things turned frosty. Where did it all begin with the two reality TV moguls? On TV, of course. In 2010, Kim guest-starred on Trump's reality competition show "The Apprentice." Contestants built displays for Kim's perfume in Perfumania stores, and Kim surprised them as one of the judges.

Things were genial between Trump and Kim. When deliberating about the challenge's winner, Trump complimented Kim's perfume and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who had been a contestant on "Celebrity Apprentice." He said, "And Khloe is terrific, she really is. She did great on the show and she's a terrific person, just like you are" (via YouTube). However, his kind words for Kim's sister were a stark contrast to what he had apparently said while she was on his show. According to sources for HuffPost, Trump was nasty about Khloe behind her back: "He said, 'Why don't we fire Khloe? She is a fat piglet. Why did we get the ugly Kardashian?'"

When Kim was pregnant with her daughter North West in 2013, Trump body-shamed her too. In an interview on "Showbiz Tonight" from HLN, Trump said, "She's a nice person. I've known her over the years. She's really a nice person" (via Us Weekly). However, he also said, "She's gotten a little bit large. I would say this, I don't think you should dress like you weigh 120 pounds." Trump backpedaled when questioned about his statement.

