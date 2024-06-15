Meet Sally Field's Three Sons

Motherhood brought about a stunning transformation for Sally Field. The "Forrest Gump" star became a parent for the first time when Field welcomed her son, Peter Craig, with her then-husband Steven Craig. Speaking on the "Wiser Than Me" podcast, the actor confessed that having her first child at 23 was a life-saver in many ways. Field further reflected on her thoughts following Peter's birth: "There was something in me that felt so fiercely about him that I felt, 'If I can take care of him, I can take care of myself. And goddammit, I'm going to take care of him. I don't care if I go down.' So it started to connect with a fierceness in me that I didn't recognize." Two years later, Field and Steven became parents for the second time with the arrival of Eli Craig.

In a 2023 chat with People, the "Smokey and the Bandit" star shared how having two young children in her 20s motivated Field to work harder. Likewise, her responsibilities limited the actor's career choices because Field couldn't go around chasing pipe dreams that risked financial insecurity. Nonetheless, she persevered and did her best for her boys. Over a decade later, Field welcomed her third child, Sam Greisman, with her now ex-husband, Alan Greisman. During a 2012 Human Rights Campaign speech, the actor revealed that her proudest achievements in life weren't all the coveted awards she'd earned through her celebrated career but the fact that her sons all grew up to be amazing human beings.

