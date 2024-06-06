Meet Frankie Muniz's Son Mauz
Former child actor, racecar driver, and husband — all of those titles can be used to describe Frankie Muniz. And now doting father can be added to that list. Frankie and his wife, Paige Price, welcomed their son, Mauz Muniz, on March 22, 2021. Like a lot of kids, Mauz seems to get plenty of outdoor activity based on his dad's Instagram. Frankie has shared photos of them hanging out at the beach, enjoying the sight of a turtle, and chilling out in a pumpkin patch. Mauz even meditates with his dad, according to a photo Frankie shared in 2023.
On top of that, Mauz was introduced to the drums, following in his father's footsteps, as Frankie was a drummer for the York, Pennsylvania band, Kingsfoil. Mauz even has a celebrity babysitter in Dennis Rodman, based on a photo the "Malcolm in the Middle" actor shared on Instagram. "Mauz got to meet Uncle Dennis today. Just happy to have a babysitter we can trust in the future!" Frankie captioned the photo. And there's a lot more to know about Mauz, because he's been quite the busy kid.
Mauz had a serious health scare
Spring 2023 was quite the trying time for Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, as their son, Mauz Muniz, who was 2 years old at the time, experienced a health scare. Frankie shared the news that May, revealing on social media that Mauz had to be taken to the hospital for testing — but that was just the beginning of the family's ordeal. Mauz eventually went to three emergency rooms in just two days. "Little Mauz got transferred to a different hospital via ambulance where they are running a bunch of tests. Hoping to have an answer soon," Frankie wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
NASCAR fans even sent the Muniz family words of encouragement. "I am grieved for you Frankie. Just discovered why you are at a hospital. I am praying for little Mauz. Praying for you and the wife too. For your peace," one tweet read. Frankie later posted another message on Instagram, and although he didn't explain what was wrong with Mauz, it seemed like the crisis was over.
"Mauz gave us a real scare, and was hospitalized for a few days. He is on the road to recovery," wrote Frankie, in part. "I'm grateful for the information we found out to be able to give him everything he needs to move forward."
Mauz might become a racecar driver, but he won't be a child actor
Frankie Muniz added professional racecar driver to his resume in 2004 — and it's possible Mauz Muniz will eventually do the same. According to Frankie's Instagram posts, one can see he's exposing his son to the sport, while showing him some nifty looking automobiles. It seems Mauz enjoys racecar rides at the amusement park, as well, according to a photo the actor shared of his little one behind the wheel of the blue and orange park ride (above).
What's more, Frankie wants to use his career in racing to teach Mauz about chasing his true passions. "I began my venture into stock car racing a year and half ago because I wanted to show my son to always follow his dreams," Frankie wrote on Instagram. "I brought him on stage with me during the driver lineup announcements because I wouldn't be making the biggest start of my career in my first NASCAR race if it wasn't for the motivation he gives me."
But only time will tell if Frankie's need for speed will rub off on his son. One thing we do know, however, is that Mauz won't be a child actor based on what Frankie told Pedestrian.TV in 2024. "I would never let my kid go into the business," he explained. "And not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100 percent positive. But I know so many people, friends that were close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences."