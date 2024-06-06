Meet Frankie Muniz's Son Mauz

Spring 2023 was quite the trying time for Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, as their son, Mauz Muniz, who was 2 years old at the time, experienced a health scare. Frankie shared the news that May, revealing on social media that Mauz had to be taken to the hospital for testing — but that was just the beginning of the family's ordeal. Mauz eventually went to three emergency rooms in just two days. "Little Mauz got transferred to a different hospital via ambulance where they are running a bunch of tests. Hoping to have an answer soon," Frankie wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

NASCAR fans even sent the Muniz family words of encouragement. "I am grieved for you Frankie. Just discovered why you are at a hospital. I am praying for little Mauz. Praying for you and the wife too. For your peace," one tweet read. Frankie later posted another message on Instagram, and although he didn't explain what was wrong with Mauz, it seemed like the crisis was over.

"Mauz gave us a real scare, and was hospitalized for a few days. He is on the road to recovery," wrote Frankie, in part. "I'm grateful for the information we found out to be able to give him everything he needs to move forward."