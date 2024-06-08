Whatever Happened To Linda Ellerbee?

When journalist Linda Ellerbee kicked off her career at NBC News in 1974, network executives didn't exactly roll out the red carpet. At the time, women were scarce and widely disregarded in network broadcasting — but that began to change with the arrival of Ellerbee and a few other trailblazing anchorwomen. During her NBC tenure, Ellerbee became famous for her unorthodox reporting style, which consisted of wearing blue jeans on camera and chasing down politicians on Capitol Hill.

Advertisement

Throughout the years, many national news anchors have been plagued by scandal — but in Ellerbee's case, her work was never obscured by her personal life. Ellerbee's grit and professionalism have been rewarded with several Emmys, Peabody awards, and numerous other accolades. Many would argue that her greatest claim to fame is "Nick News With Linda Ellerbee," which Ellerbee wrote, produced, and anchored for Nickelodeon in 1991. The groundbreaking news program helped bridge the gap between children and the current events unfolding around them. During the show's run, Ellerbee reported on era-defining topics like the AIDS epidemic, the Clinton Scandal, and 9/11, all while placing kids and teens at the center of the conversation.

Advertisement

In 2015 — after 25 years at the helm of "Nick News With Linda Ellerbee" — the veteran journalist retired from broadcasting. Like many retired news anchors, Ellerbee seems to be living her best life in obscurity. Although she hasn't been in the spotlight much since her retirement, she has popped up a few times in recent years.