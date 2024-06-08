Whatever Happened To Linda Ellerbee?
When journalist Linda Ellerbee kicked off her career at NBC News in 1974, network executives didn't exactly roll out the red carpet. At the time, women were scarce and widely disregarded in network broadcasting — but that began to change with the arrival of Ellerbee and a few other trailblazing anchorwomen. During her NBC tenure, Ellerbee became famous for her unorthodox reporting style, which consisted of wearing blue jeans on camera and chasing down politicians on Capitol Hill.
Throughout the years, many national news anchors have been plagued by scandal — but in Ellerbee's case, her work was never obscured by her personal life. Ellerbee's grit and professionalism have been rewarded with several Emmys, Peabody awards, and numerous other accolades. Many would argue that her greatest claim to fame is "Nick News With Linda Ellerbee," which Ellerbee wrote, produced, and anchored for Nickelodeon in 1991. The groundbreaking news program helped bridge the gap between children and the current events unfolding around them. During the show's run, Ellerbee reported on era-defining topics like the AIDS epidemic, the Clinton Scandal, and 9/11, all while placing kids and teens at the center of the conversation.
In 2015 — after 25 years at the helm of "Nick News With Linda Ellerbee" — the veteran journalist retired from broadcasting. Like many retired news anchors, Ellerbee seems to be living her best life in obscurity. Although she hasn't been in the spotlight much since her retirement, she has popped up a few times in recent years.
Linda Ellerbee quit television because she wanted to move on with her life
In 2015, Linda Ellerbee announced she was retiring from television after a legendary 44-year run. Her departure marked the end of an era, especially for Millennials and Zoomers who grew up learning about the world through "Nick News With Linda Ellerbee." In an interview with TV Insider, Ellerbee recalled how she broke the news of her retirement to Nickelodeon. "The decision was made more than a year and a half ago," the newswoman shared. "We went to Nickelodeon, and I said, 'I'm going to be 70 and I'm going to give you 18 months' notice, and then I'm going to retire.' I think it's time."
After dedicating most of her life to journalism, Ellerbee was ready to move on. "I didn't want to die in the saddle," she confessed. "There are other things I want to do in life. I'm not going to go lie on the beach; I'm just quitting television."
In late 2015, Ellerbee recorded her final episode of "Nick News With Linda Ellerbee" and delivered her famous tagline, "If you want to know, ask," for the very last time. When pressed about her post-retirement plans, she joked to Newsday, "I actually think I'm going to become a shepherd. What else does 44 years in television news qualify me for?" In 2021, Nickelodeon rebooted the series, calling it "Nick News" and featuring a new set of hosts.
Linda Ellerbee called out the 'hostile' work environment in network newsrooms
When Linda Ellerbee joined the national news landscape in 1974, she braced for an uphill battle. As the broadcaster told Newsday, newsrooms of the time were notoriously inhospitable towards women. "The networks were very slow in hiring women," she explained. "In fact, their attitude was that 'putting the broads in broadcasting' would ruin the party." But Ellerbee had no interest in vying for the approval of her male cohorts — after all, there was news to report. Thus, she kept pressing forward and ultimately became a broadcasting icon.
Despite being at the top of her field, Ellerbee found little respite from the sexism that permeated the industry. In 2018, the media icon sat down with "WAMC Northeast Public Radio" host Joe Donahue to discuss her experiences in national broadcasting — and she didn't hold back. During the interview, Ellerbee revealed that sexual harassment was rampant in the newsrooms where she used to work. "Yeah, Me Too. Me Too," she said, in reference to the Me Too movement. "I could say that absolutely honestly. Now, nobody ever said, 'If you don't do this, you won't get a job.' But the hostile workplace, absolutely. Finding reasons to brush up against your breast, thinking it's okay to pinch you in the ass as you go by in the elevator, making suggestive remarks ... it was how it was, and it was horrible."
She spoke out about breast cancer awareness
In 1992, Linda Ellerbee discovered a lump on her breast. She quickly followed up with her doctor, but was told it was nothing serious. Six months later, she returned for a biopsy and was diagnosed with stage II breast cancer. After weighing her treatment options, Ellerbee decided she wasn't taking any chances: the TV icon had both breasts removed via a double mastectomy and underwent several months of chemotherapy. Sadly, a male reporter leaked the story about Ellerbee's diagnosis before she had the chance to announce it herself.
About a year later, Ellerbee was finally cancer-free. Looking back, the newscaster told Patient Resource, "I traded my breasts for my life and have never regretted it." She added, "It was a long, hard process and nobody tells you that it doesn't all go away right after chemo ends. It got depressing at times, but to risk it and go through it is to say, 'I believe in tomorrow.'"
Following her retirement, Ellerbee all but vanished from the spotlight; however, she has emerged numerous times to share her breast cancer story. These days, she's turned her celebrity status into a public speaking career — and she has lots to say on the topic of breast cancer awareness. One of her oratory offerings, titled, "Surviving Breast Cancer to Laugh Another Day — A Patient's Perspective," offers a heartfelt account of her journey.
She left Manhattan in 2017
A couple of years after retiring, Linda Ellerbee embraced another massive change: she said goodbye to her home in Manhattan. In 2017, StreetEasy reported that the news anchor was selling her posh, multi-level townhouse in the West Village. The stunning abode — which was constructed in the 1850s — featured a lush rooftop garden, a top-floor suite, and a gorgeous view of the city skyline. When it first appeared on the market, the home came with a $10.75 million price tag — but according to City Realty, a buyer scooped it up in 2020 for the bargain price of $7.1 million.
Upon leaving the city, Ellerbee settled into a slower pace of life. In 2023, Newsday reported that the former newscaster was splitting her time between Western Massachusetts and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Ellerbee's adoration for Mexico is well-documented: in 2009, the anchorwoman wrote about her love for the country for Banderas News. "The climate varies, but is plentifully mild, the culture is ancient and revered," she gushed. Ellerbee described the people of Puerto Vallarta as "warm, friendly, generous and welcoming." She also pushed back against negative perceptions about Mexico and criticized the American media for misrepresenting the country. "Too much of the noise you're hearing about how dangerous it is to come to Mexico is just that — noise," she wrote. "But the media love noise, and too many journalists currently making it don't live here. Some have never even been here."
She paid tribute to fellow journalist Cokie Roberts in 2019
As a breast cancer survivor who suffered from delayed diagnosis, Linda Ellerbee has plenty of insight on the role of sexism in healthcare. And unfortunately, she's not the only journalist to have publicly dealt with a cancer crisis. In 2002, Ellerbee's colleague and close friend, Cokie Roberts, discovered she had breast cancer. After announcing her diagnosis, Roberts continued working on-air. She also used her platform to preach the importance of recognizing possible breast cancer symptoms and having regular breast cancer screenings. About six months after her diagnosis, Roberts was officially in remission. Tragically, her breast cancer returned in 2016, and she died from the disease in 2019.
Upon Roberts' death, Ellerbee penned a tribute to the renowned journalist. "Cokie looked at her world. Saw it. Researched it. Reported it. Analyzed it. And explained it," she wrote in an op-ed for CNN. "One of great things Cokie did was to put the news in plain English, force it to stand up and make sense. She did that better than I." Ellerbee also expressed anger over Roberts' death, noting that women are often excluded from conversations about their own healthcare. "I'm angry because Cokie is gone," the anchorwoman stated. "I'm angry because in 2019, I live in an America where women are still being told to go back out into the hall. Go sit on that bench again. You don't belong in the room where it happens."
She helped out an aspiring journalist in 2021
Linda Ellerbee made a rare headline appearance in 2021 when she shared some wisdom with an aspiring journalist. It all started with an article by columnist Ed Condran, which mentioned that his 11-year-old daughter, Jane, was interested in growing up to become a TV broadcaster. Jane probably never expected that her future aspirations would pique the interest of an actual broadcasting legend — but that's exactly what happened when the youngster received a letter from Linda Ellerbee. Condran wrote about the letter for The Spokesman-Review, stating that he and Jane were positively giddy when they received it. The writer gushed, "Ellerbee reaching out to offer advice for Jane is akin to me writing about how my child would like to become a singer-songwriter and Bob Dylan emails some lyrical suggestions."
The TV anchor was more than happy to share her insider knowledge with Jane. In a follow-up call with Condran, Ellerbee shared her thoughts on what it takes to become a great journalist. "Encourage Jane to read as much as possible and that she should know that I'm a writer because I'm a reader," Ellerbee said. She added, "The most wonderful thing I want Jane to know is that you get paid to learn stuff when you're a journalist. What other profession can you say that about?" Ellerbee also explained that journalism is a multidisciplinary profession. "A liberal arts degree helps," she said. "You need to learn language, psychology, history, politics and geography."
She offers speaking engagements
At the peak of her career, Linda Ellerbee spent most days basking in the glare of TV camera lenses; but when she retired in 2016, the broadcasting veteran retreated to a much quieter life. Although you likely won't see her on your television screen anytime soon, she still makes appearances at various speaking events throughout the country. These days, Ellerbee earns her living as a keynote speaker, sharing her wisdom about journalism, breast cancer, and the act of embracing change. According to her Big Speak profile, the broadcasting legend charges $30,001 – $40,000 for her services.
She may have vanished from the spotlight, but to those of us who grew up watching her on television, Linda Ellerbee is a core memory: her iconic pixie haircut, her affable smile, and most importantly, the way she made millions of kids feel included — as if we weren't just living in the world, but were a consequential part of it. When the Archive of American Television asked Ellerbee how she'd like to be remembered, the journalist replied, "As that slightly irreverent woman who didn't look like most of the reporters and may not have acted like most of the reporters, but had a great love for the truth and for telling a good story."