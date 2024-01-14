The Biggest Scandals To Ever Hit Morning TV

As far as viewers knew, the relationship between (former) "Good Morning America" co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes was platonic. Until it wasn't. The speculation began on November 10, 2022, when the co-workers, who were still married to other people at the time, were spotted getting flirtatious with each other while having post-work drinks at the Irish pub O'Donoghue's in Times Square. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed Robach and Holmes keeping their distance from each other when they left the pub, but they ended up getting in the same Uber SUV just minutes later. The co-anchors were reportedly headed to Holmes' Manhattan apartment. Just a few days later, on November 13, Holmes and Robach were also seen spending the weekend together in a cozy cottage in upstate New York. On November 28, they were pictured going to each other's apartments. Robach and Holmes also held hands as they shared another Uber ride together.

On December 5, 2022, "Good Morning America" announced that Holmes and Robach wouldn't be on air for a while. "GMA decided to have a period of cooling down, because they thought this was unwanted attention," an insider told People. By January 27, 2023, it was confirmed that they would no longer be on the morning show. Robach and Holmes have since confirmed the relationship on Instagram and launched their own podcast. Another twist: Holmes and Robach's exes reportedly rebounded with one another.