What These Retired News Anchors Are Doing Today

After she stepped away from her longtime career as a news anchor, away from the pressures of the spotlight, Katie Couric realized that she'd spent her entire life trying to be likable. She told NPR that finally having some time to reflect on her career made her realize that she just wasn't interested in that anymore. "My goal in life isn't to please people anymore. I think if you're likable ... you don't necessarily stand for anything. You don't rub people the wrong way because you [don't] have strong opinions, and honestly, I think if you're just likable, you're not very interesting," she said.

It's a question that many retired news anchors have had to face. Away from whatever their journalistic integrity meant to them at the time, what does a retired news anchor do to fill their time? When is it important that they come back to television to remark on the state of journalism? When is it better to just disappear? While many news anchors stay at their jobs as long as they can, hopping around from network to network in a bid to remain relevant, some of the most popular news anchors of all time have been willing to actually step away. Here's what these retired news anchors are doing today.