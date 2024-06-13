How Donna Kelce Keeps The Peace With Daughter-In-Law Kylie
Donna Kelce's laidback approach to parenting has apparently bled into her relationship with her daughter-in-law, Kylie Kelce. Speaking on the "Today" show in 2023, the beloved NFL mom explained that she wanted her sons, Jason and Travis Kelce, to grow up to be independent humans, so she refrained from meddling in their lives from an early age. Instead of helping the boys figure out the solutions to their various dilemmas, she believes in letting them draw their own conclusions and wholeheartedly supports their decisions.
In a 2024 chat with Scary Mommy, Donna confirmed that she adopted a similar method when it came to maintaining a solid connection with Kylie. "I try to stay out of it and listen to my daughter-in-law and how she wants to do things with her kids. I don't tell her how to do anything," she said. "Children are all different, only a mom knows best because they're part of you." The proud mama also clarified that she only took charge of parenting her grandkids when she noticed them engaging in any behavior that could endanger them.
In fact, Donna actually picked up a few handy tips from watching Kylie parent and was particularly impressed by how her three adorable daughters soothed themselves with calming breaths in times of crisis. The NFL fan favorite shared equally kind words for her daughter-in-law when she appeared on "The Martha Stewart Podcast" later that same year. After sweetly noting that Jason couldn't have picked a better partner for himself, Donna gushed, "Kylie is just one of a kind. I can't say enough things about her."
Kylie Kelce also adores her mother-in-law
While speaking to "Today" in 2024, Kylie Kelce affirmed that her mother-in-law Donna Kelce was an ever-reliable presence in her life. "She will be in town and she will watch the girls for us if we want to go out to dinner, or if I need to drive Jason down to the hotel before a game. And then she just sort of just gets in and rolls her sleeves up," the mother-of-three divulged. Kylie admires Donna's ability to spend her night reading countless books to her granddaughters just to keep them happy. Needless to say, Kylie and Jason Kelce's children look forward to visits from their beloved grandmother. However, they aren't the only ones pleased about her presence, as Kylie loves having Donna over because she eases some of the madness of the family's chaotic home.
As for the NFL mom, she's confident that her daughter-in-law can hold the fort just fine. In fact, Donna confirmed to Us Weekly that Kylie confidently took on all her responsibilities and executed them flawlessly. The proud mother of two accomplished NFL players was particularly impressed by how Kylie's upbringing in a large family had enabled her to grow into a fantastic cook who could whip up delicious meals in big batches. In comparison, her husband, Jason Kelce's, family was small and tight knit with only four members, but she still managed to fit right in with them too. And part of that swift connection could be attributed to Kylie's strong bond with her mother-in-law.
The Kelce family warmly welcomed both Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift
Elsewhere in Donna Kelce's Us Weekly chat, she revealed that she initially bonded with Kylie Kelce over their mutual love of sports. However, they share tons of common ground regardless, especially when it comes to politics. Jason Kelce's wife had similarly warm memories of those initial days getting to know her in-laws. As Kylie told "Nightline" in 2023, "The most amazing part is that I was welcomed in with open arms," (via People). While she admitted that it took her a moment to understand how a small family functions, "But it feels so warm and inviting, like I think a big family feels, that it was sort of second nature to hop in there and it is as fun as you think it is."
Donna extended a similarly warm welcome to Taylor Swift when she started dating Travis Kelce. When the "Blank Space" hitmaker attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game, she stayed by Donna's side. From that moment on, it wasn't uncommon to see the pair happily cheering the team on at games. Donna's relaxed approach to parenting extended to Travis and Swift's high-profile relationship too, as she notably respected their privacy and never gave too much away. During her appearance on "Today," Donna happily proclaimed that her son didn't share too much of his romantic life with her, and she wasn't comfortable making his private life public as a result.