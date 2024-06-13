How Donna Kelce Keeps The Peace With Daughter-In-Law Kylie

Donna Kelce's laidback approach to parenting has apparently bled into her relationship with her daughter-in-law, Kylie Kelce. Speaking on the "Today" show in 2023, the beloved NFL mom explained that she wanted her sons, Jason and Travis Kelce, to grow up to be independent humans, so she refrained from meddling in their lives from an early age. Instead of helping the boys figure out the solutions to their various dilemmas, she believes in letting them draw their own conclusions and wholeheartedly supports their decisions.

In a 2024 chat with Scary Mommy, Donna confirmed that she adopted a similar method when it came to maintaining a solid connection with Kylie. "I try to stay out of it and listen to my daughter-in-law and how she wants to do things with her kids. I don't tell her how to do anything," she said. "Children are all different, only a mom knows best because they're part of you." The proud mama also clarified that she only took charge of parenting her grandkids when she noticed them engaging in any behavior that could endanger them.

In fact, Donna actually picked up a few handy tips from watching Kylie parent and was particularly impressed by how her three adorable daughters soothed themselves with calming breaths in times of crisis. The NFL fan favorite shared equally kind words for her daughter-in-law when she appeared on "The Martha Stewart Podcast" later that same year. After sweetly noting that Jason couldn't have picked a better partner for himself, Donna gushed, "Kylie is just one of a kind. I can't say enough things about her."

