Trump's Guilty Verdict Reportedly Brings Distant Ivanka Back Into The Fold
Donald Trump's hush money trial ended with a guilty verdict on May 30, 2024, adding yet another devastating blow to his mounting legal woes. However, the conviction brought some surprising positivity for Donald, as it thrust his daughter Ivanka back into the fold. She had seemingly removed herself from his campaign and politics altogether, allegedly telling her father that she would not be involved in his second bid for the White House. Nevertheless, that decision didn't stop the former fashion entreprenuer from making her support known after the verdict.
After the 34-count guilty ruling was read, Ivanka shared a now-deleted Instagram of herself as a child sitting on her father's lap with the message, "I love you dad" (via Telegraph). Much like his 2024 campaign at the time, the former White House advisor stayed away from her father's trial, which accused him of falsifying documents to hide a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. According to Page Six, Ivanka ended her absence by arriving at Trump Tower a day after the verdict. She even put on a united front with her stepmother, Melania, in wake of the news.
Ivanka Trump reportedly put her differences with Melania aside
Whispers have swirled for years that Ivanka and Melania Trump have a tense relationship. According to the book, "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden," written by Katie Rogers, the First Lady didn't agree with Ivanka or the other Trump children being involved in the White House. Rogers also claimed that a competition was sparked by Donald putting Ivanka in a position to share some of Melania's duties. Thankfully for him, whatever issues may have existed between Trump's wife and daughter subsided in the wake of his guilty verdict.
In June 2024, an insider explained to Page Six, "This includes a thaw in the sometimes chilly and tense relationship between Melania and Ivanka." Trump's wife has also been keeping a low profile away from the spotlight, as Melania was noticeably absent from the hush money trial. While some have pointed out that she was busy with their son Barron as he prepared to graduate high school, it has also been speculated that she would not sit through hearing details of Trump's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels that reportedly took place shortly after she gave birth to their only child together in 2006. Despite her personal feelings and signs that Melania and Donald's marriage is on the rocks, she and Barron were in Trump Tower with the rest of his children rallying around the family patriarch.