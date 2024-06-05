Trump's Guilty Verdict Reportedly Brings Distant Ivanka Back Into The Fold

Donald Trump's hush money trial ended with a guilty verdict on May 30, 2024, adding yet another devastating blow to his mounting legal woes. However, the conviction brought some surprising positivity for Donald, as it thrust his daughter Ivanka back into the fold. She had seemingly removed herself from his campaign and politics altogether, allegedly telling her father that she would not be involved in his second bid for the White House. Nevertheless, that decision didn't stop the former fashion entreprenuer from making her support known after the verdict.

After the 34-count guilty ruling was read, Ivanka shared a now-deleted Instagram of herself as a child sitting on her father's lap with the message, "I love you dad" (via Telegraph). Much like his 2024 campaign at the time, the former White House advisor stayed away from her father's trial, which accused him of falsifying documents to hide a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. According to Page Six, Ivanka ended her absence by arriving at Trump Tower a day after the verdict. She even put on a united front with her stepmother, Melania, in wake of the news.