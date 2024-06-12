Chris McNally Romanced Julie Gonzalo With Moves He Picked Up On This Hallmark Set
How often do skills you hone at work help your romantic life? Chris McNally of Hallmark Channel fame was fortunate enough to learn something new when working on one of the network's movies. McNally and Julie Gonzalo have an adorable romance that began on a Hallmark set when they made "The Sweetest Heart" together. They got together in real life but kept their relationship under wraps for a while, which is why McNally wouldn't name-drop Gonzalo in interviews if he brought up his girlfriend.
One example of that came from a 2019 interview with North Shore News. McNally discussed his Hallmark movie "A Winter Princess," which also starred Natalie Hall. He had to learn the Viennese waltz for the film and didn't feel as though his skills were sharp: "I'm so bad at it! Even watching it, it's kind of painful." Still, McNally attempted to dazzle Gonzalo with the fancy footwork. Without identifying his girlfriend, he said, "I waltzed her around the living room ... but she's South American so now she wants me to learn to salsa."
McNally felt his (albeit limited) ballroom dancing abilities worked well for his character. In an interview with Parade, he was asked if he learned anything for the movie or if he already knew how to ballroom dance. "I tried to learn new skills!" McNally told the outlet. "We had a great teacher/choreographer working with us, but I'm a terrible dancer. Luckily my character, Jesse, has never waltzed before, so life imitated art."
The 'A Winter Princess' press tour also revealed information about McNally and Gonzalo's dogs
Something else Chris McNally mentioned in his North Shore News interview was the two dogs he'd rescued. He seemed to allude that the decision to adopt was a joint one with him and Julie Gonzalo. He didn't naming her at the time, but he said, "We were supposed to only get one but I couldn't let go of the girl pup and we walked away with two — we're in way over our heads."
In another discussion about "A Winter Princess" on "Home & Family," McNally also mentioned the dogs he and Gonzalo share. The hosts of the talk show brought up similarities between McNally and his co-star Natalie Hall. Their hometowns are very close together, "And we both have dogs named Bow," Hall said, with McNally joining in at the end to say the name simultaneously. McNally clarified that his dog's full name is Bowie, and also said that his other dog is named Charley and that they are mixed breeds, mostly made up of husky and pitbull genetics.
Both McNally and Gonzalo have shared photos of their dogs on Instagram. In one post from September 2023, Gonzalo shared photos of Charley and Bowie to raise awareness for dog adoption over buying dogs. Even before their relationship went Instagram-official, McNally had shared his own sweet selfies with their dogs, sometimes even in his "When Calls the Heart" costume.
McNally and Gonzalo welcomed a daughter in 2022
Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally announced their relationship in a big way — by telling the world about their new baby! In 2022, Gonzalo tagged McNally in an Instagram photo of a baby holding two adult fingers to share the news. Fans were thrilled, with many offering congratulatory messages in the comments of the post. The off-screen sweethearts reunited on-screen for "3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost," but McNally and Gonzalo have kept most of the details about their relationship quiet.
However, in March 2023, McNally spoke to Entertainment Tonight about being a parent. "Fatherhood is fantastic. It's my favorite job," he said. He also talked about how his "When Calls the Heart" schedule allows him plenty of time at home with his daughter, which he appreciated.
McNally and Gonzalo also share glimpses of their family life on Instagram, such as when Gonzalo shared a sweet Mother's Day post in 2024 and gave McNally a shout-out in the caption: "My most favorite part of life is being your mama. Happy Mother's Day!! And thank you @chrismcnally for being the most incredible father and partner a girl could ever wish for [heart emoticon]." When McNally took to Instagram to share the poster for his new mystery film for Hallmark, "Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder," Gonzalo commented to show her support: "I can attest [girl raising hand emoji]! It's pretty damn great x." For more real Hallmark love stories, check out the partners of Hallmark stars.