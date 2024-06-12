Chris McNally Romanced Julie Gonzalo With Moves He Picked Up On This Hallmark Set

How often do skills you hone at work help your romantic life? Chris McNally of Hallmark Channel fame was fortunate enough to learn something new when working on one of the network's movies. McNally and Julie Gonzalo have an adorable romance that began on a Hallmark set when they made "The Sweetest Heart" together. They got together in real life but kept their relationship under wraps for a while, which is why McNally wouldn't name-drop Gonzalo in interviews if he brought up his girlfriend.

One example of that came from a 2019 interview with North Shore News. McNally discussed his Hallmark movie "A Winter Princess," which also starred Natalie Hall. He had to learn the Viennese waltz for the film and didn't feel as though his skills were sharp: "I'm so bad at it! Even watching it, it's kind of painful." Still, McNally attempted to dazzle Gonzalo with the fancy footwork. Without identifying his girlfriend, he said, "I waltzed her around the living room ... but she's South American so now she wants me to learn to salsa."

McNally felt his (albeit limited) ballroom dancing abilities worked well for his character. In an interview with Parade, he was asked if he learned anything for the movie or if he already knew how to ballroom dance. "I tried to learn new skills!" McNally told the outlet. "We had a great teacher/choreographer working with us, but I'm a terrible dancer. Luckily my character, Jesse, has never waltzed before, so life imitated art."

