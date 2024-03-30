How Bill Rancic Has Changed Through The Years

If you know one thing about Bill Rancic, it's probably that he's married to former E! News red carpet correspondent Giuliana Rancic. If you know a second thing about him, it's probably that he won the first season of "The Apprentice." Once upon a time, though, he wasn't sure whether his fame would last. In 2005, he published a book called "You're Hired: How to Succeed in Business and Life." In the book's introduction, Rancic wrote, "The dust will eventually settle and before long folks will forget I ever appeared on a reality television show. Before long, I'll be back to where I was when the show started ... back to working on my own opportunities and chasing my own dreams, on my own terms."

That prediction hasn't exactly come true. Yes, he has kept working on various opportunities and chasing various dreams, but Rancic has remained famous for the past two decades. Fans have followed him through a marriage and fatherhood, from business idea to business idea and reality show to reality show. He's had to make several career pivots alongside a life that has continued to grow; here is how Bill Rancic has changed through the years.