Details About Bill Rancic And Donald Trump's Relationship Revealed

Way back in the early 2000s, television producer Mark Burnett was riding high with the success of "Survivor," the CBS hit that blew the doors open for the hundreds of reality TV shows that followed. In 2004, Burnett unveiled a new NBC reality competition that shared some similarities with "Survivor," but was set in the concrete jungle of Manhattan as opposed to the actual jungle inhabited by "Survivor" contestants.

That show was "The Apprentice," centered around bombastic New York real estate developer Donald Trump. The assembled contestants, all aspiring entrepreneurs, were tasked with undertaking an array of business-themed challenges, keeping one key goal in mind: to impress Trump and his advisers. Rather than have their torches snuffed after "the tribe has spoken," "Apprentice" wannabes were called into a boardroom and eliminated by Trump himself, uttering two words that became the show's catchphrase: "You're fired."

That debut season of "The Apprentice" was a hit, and when the dust settled it was Bill Rancic who was declared the series' first winner. His association with the show wound up laying the foundation for his own future success, which arguably wouldn't have taken place without "The Apprentice." Two decades later, Rancic is a successful entrepreneur and media personality, while Trump became the controversial 45th president of the U.S. As the ex-POTUS takes another shot at the White House — in between courtroom appearances, that is — read on to reveal details about Bill Rancic and Donald Trump's relationship.