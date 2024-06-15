What The Cameras Don't Show You On HGTV's Good Bones

In addition to spouse power couples, HGTV shows often feature family members working together. For eight seasons, "Good Bones" starred Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, a mother and daughter renovating houses in Indianapolis, Indiana. Like Erin and Ben Napier of "Home Town," HGTV invited Starsiak Hawk and Laine to develop a show. When they considered the offer, the mother and daughter advocated for authenticity. "What HGTV showed of me, my family, and my business was all a hundred percent real," Starsiak Hawk later recalled in a 2024 episode of her podcast "Mina AF." Even so, she acknowledged that there's a lot audiences don't see in the final edited version of the show. "You can only put in so much reality to weave that storyline together," Starsiak Hawk explained, noting there's a significant amount "that just is never gonna make the cut for so many reasons."

One personal tragedy that wasn't in the show was the death of Starsiak Hawk's sister-in-law, Stefanie Hawk. Stefanie died in March 2020, and at the time, the HGTV TV star didn't mention Stefanie's cause of death in her heartfelt tribute on social media. Starsiak Hawk was in the middle of shooting "Good Bones" when her husband, Steve Hawk, called her and told her his sister had died. Without offering an explanation to the crew, Starsiak Hawk immediately left the set to support her husband. Over three years later, on her podcast, she disclosed that Stefanie died of ethanol poisoning.

