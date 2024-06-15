What The Cameras Don't Show You On HGTV's Good Bones
In addition to spouse power couples, HGTV shows often feature family members working together. For eight seasons, "Good Bones" starred Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, a mother and daughter renovating houses in Indianapolis, Indiana. Like Erin and Ben Napier of "Home Town," HGTV invited Starsiak Hawk and Laine to develop a show. When they considered the offer, the mother and daughter advocated for authenticity. "What HGTV showed of me, my family, and my business was all a hundred percent real," Starsiak Hawk later recalled in a 2024 episode of her podcast "Mina AF." Even so, she acknowledged that there's a lot audiences don't see in the final edited version of the show. "You can only put in so much reality to weave that storyline together," Starsiak Hawk explained, noting there's a significant amount "that just is never gonna make the cut for so many reasons."
One personal tragedy that wasn't in the show was the death of Starsiak Hawk's sister-in-law, Stefanie Hawk. Stefanie died in March 2020, and at the time, the HGTV TV star didn't mention Stefanie's cause of death in her heartfelt tribute on social media. Starsiak Hawk was in the middle of shooting "Good Bones" when her husband, Steve Hawk, called her and told her his sister had died. Without offering an explanation to the crew, Starsiak Hawk immediately left the set to support her husband. Over three years later, on her podcast, she disclosed that Stefanie died of ethanol poisoning.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Mina Starsiak Hawk experienced conflict with her mom and brother Tad
Another major behind-the-scenes detail from "Good Bones" was the drama between Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine. While it's not unexpected for mothers and daughters to experience conflict, especially if they're working together, in this case, their on-screen relationship masked some serious difficulties. "My mom and I have had a very rocky relationship since I have memories," Starsiak Hawk informed People in 2023. She also observed that amid the pressures of making a TV show, it was sometimes a struggle for them to cooperate on camera. Their relationship deteriorated in the point that Starsiak Hawk excluded Laine from her son's birthday celebration.
On her podcast "Mina AF," Starsiak Hawk explained that the family rift also included her brothers, William and Tad Starsiak. The HGTV star divulged that she and Tad had exchanged hurtful words, including a text message from him that she found particularly upsetting. "I just don't want to be around him because he's not a kind person to me," Starsiak Hawk stated. "He probably feels the same, just in all fairness."
Whatever Tad feels about his sister, he's kept it private. After "Good Bones" concluded its HGTV run, he posted an Instagram tribute, specifically praising Starsiak Hawk and Laine. A week earlier, one of his posts encouraged people to choose positive emotions over negative ones. While some fans believed he was referencing the conflict with his sister, Tad refuted this idea, saying his goal was public happiness.
The Good Bones stars had legal trouble
Before Karen Laine founded "Two Chicks and a Hammer" with Mina Starsiak Hawk, she was a lawyer with experience that included criminal defense. Unfortunately, the mother and daughter found themselves in legal difficulties involving building decisions made on "Good Bones." The Environmental Protection Agency alleged the pair didn't follow proper protocol when their business renovated three homes that possibly contained lead paint. Besides the risks to children's health, their status as construction role models was an added consideration. "With so many people watching TV shows like these for tips on remodeling their own homes, it's extremely important for these shows to demonstrate lead-safe work practices," Debra Shore, administrator for EPA Region 5, explained in a press release.
In April 2022, the two HGTV stars settled out of court, agreeing to pay a $40,000 fine. They were also required to use their TV prowess and create public-service messaging on mitigating the risks of lead paint. Accordingly, in July 2022, Starsiak Hawk posted a YouTube video where she detailed how to correctly remove lead paint in pre-1978 homes. "Since I'm not a certified renovator, I hire companies that specialize in lead testing and are certified by the EPA," she disclosed. While she did file the certification paperwork for "Two Chicks and a Hammer," the agency also requires individual certification. In addition, Starsiak Hawk posted an Instagram message encouraging fans to watch a video link on how lead paint can impact children's health.