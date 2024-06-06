We Can't Look Away From Donald Trump's Icky Gaffe In Rushed Campaign Video
As Former President Donald Trump's campaign team proved in June 2024, it's always worth taking a few minutes to re-record something when it's about to be posted on the internet, where things live (virtually) forever. Unfortunately for all of us — or fortunately, if you enjoy a good cringe — that is not what they did with the latest Trump video. The clip featured the controversial politician standing in front of two American flags, clad in his typical navy suit with an American flag pin placed prominently on his lapel. Trump speaks directly into the camera as he promises, "We will take back our country on November 5, 2024" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). This part was nothing out of the ordinary of course; he's shared similar sentiments countless times in front of similar backdrops.
The difference lay in Trump's appearance towards the end of the sentence. While he utters the words "November 5, 2024," foamy saliva gathers around the corners of the presidential hopeful's mouth. And hey, we get it — all of us have gotten a little spitty while speaking at some point. But considering just how noticeable it was, the internet was confused as to why Trump's staffers didn't suggest they take three minutes to do another take.
The internet did not hold back on their feelings about the awkward Trump video
In typical fashion, the internet did not disappoint with their hilarious responses to the odd video. "This is the stuff of nightmares," one user commented. "Everybody's googling 'foamy saliva and health issues.' And I sense a slight lifting of the national spirit," another quipped. Several respondents suggested that the foamy saliva was a sign of a medical issue. "I saw this in a lot of elderly patients I took care of. Almost all either had a history of stroke or had Alzehimer's or dementia, and wouldn't swallow at a normal rate causing saliva to pool in their mouth," one user opined. The tough-to-watch video is hardly the first time Donald Trump's medical status has raised major questions, especially surrounding the health reports required when one is elected president.
The senior citizen/controversial politician has shown many other signs that his health is in decline, including an increase in verbal flubs, a poor diet, and an abnormal gait. Even Trump's exhausted recent court appearances raised concerns about his physical and mental well-being, especially after the former president appeared to be nodding off in the middle of the proceedings. Considering the amount of discussion surrounding his health, we'd say it would have been well worth it to retake that video — maybe after giving Trump a sip of water to wash some of that extra spittle down.