We Can't Look Away From Donald Trump's Icky Gaffe In Rushed Campaign Video

As Former President Donald Trump's campaign team proved in June 2024, it's always worth taking a few minutes to re-record something when it's about to be posted on the internet, where things live (virtually) forever. Unfortunately for all of us — or fortunately, if you enjoy a good cringe — that is not what they did with the latest Trump video. The clip featured the controversial politician standing in front of two American flags, clad in his typical navy suit with an American flag pin placed prominently on his lapel. Trump speaks directly into the camera as he promises, "We will take back our country on November 5, 2024" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). This part was nothing out of the ordinary of course; he's shared similar sentiments countless times in front of similar backdrops.

The difference lay in Trump's appearance towards the end of the sentence. While he utters the words "November 5, 2024," foamy saliva gathers around the corners of the presidential hopeful's mouth. And hey, we get it — all of us have gotten a little spitty while speaking at some point. But considering just how noticeable it was, the internet was confused as to why Trump's staffers didn't suggest they take three minutes to do another take.