Everything We Know About Olivia Henson, The Woman Set To Marry The Duke Of Westminster

Olivia Henson's upcoming marriage to billionaire (and Prince George's godfather) Hugh Grosvenor, Duke Of Westminster on June 7 is a sign that true love can thrive off the grid. Despite both being from notable families, the pair have kept their relationship really lowkey, which is probably why details about the bride-to-be are scarce. The couple announced their engagement back in April 2023.

The duchess-to-be doesn't seem to have a public social media presence. However, thanks to her aristocratic roots (and Grosvenor's royal connections), it's almost impossible for her to stay entirely unknown. Henson is descended from John Manners, who became the fifth Duke of Rutland in 1787. She is the first child of Rupert and Caroline Henson and was born in London on September 1, 1992.

As a child, she was a schoolmate of "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson at the Dragon School. She then attended the famous Marlborough College before going off to Ireland's Trinity College and majoring in Hispanic Studies and Italian. She speaks English, Spanish, and Italian, graduating with a 2:1 (the approximate equivalent of a B+ or an A- in the U.S.).

