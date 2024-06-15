The Most Inappropriate Outfits Hallmark Alum Candace Cameron Bure Has Ever Worn
Actor Candace Cameron Bure caused a stir when she jumped ship from Hallmark to work with Great American Family. She's also known for views on LGBTQ+ issues that many find contentious. For instance, in 2015 while hosting "The View," Bure disagreed when her co-host Raven-Symoné said a bakery in Oregon refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple was discrimination. Bure said they made cakes for the same-sex couple before but wouldn't now since it was for a same-sex wedding. "Because that, the ceremony, is what conflicted with their religious beliefs," Bure added.
In a September 2022 interview with Variety, Bure was asked if Great American Family would incorporate diverse stories into their lineup. Bure said it hadn't been talked about yet and would be discussed. She added, "And you know, we'll see. We'll see how it goes." Two months later in November, Bure — who's also the chief creative officer of Great American Family — told The Wall Street Journal, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core." She followed up with a statement shared by Variety where she called herself a strong Christian and said she loved everyone, no matter who they were.
Because of the political space that Bure has found herself in, people from both sides of the political spectrum have criticized her for outfits deemed inappropriate for her to wear because of a variety of reasons.
Bure was called out for a T-shirt
In 2017, Candace Cameron Bure shared an Instagram post wearing a casual look: dark gray drawstring sweatpants and a white T-shirt featuring the quote "NOT TODAY SATAN." Drag queen Bianca Del Rio previously brought the quote to mainstream pop culture vernacular after using it in Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and even sold her own merch with the phrase on it. When she saw Bure wearing the shirt — likely due to her religious faith, possibly unaware of its pop culture connections — Del Rio took a screenshot and posted it with the caption, "IF ONLY, THIS HOMOPHOBIC, REPUBLICAN KNEW" alongside some horned, smiling emojis and hearts (via Instagram).
Del Rio later shared Bure's comment to her post on Instagram too. In the (seemingly since-deleted) comment, Bure asked Del Rio, "Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don't know me or my heart. I'm not homophobic and always sad when people think otherwise. Loving Jesus doesn't mean I hate gay people or anyone." Bure also mentioned how Del Rio's initial post caused her to receive mean comments and added, "I hope next time you'll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people. Sending you love and wish you all the best. Truly. – Candace."
Bure likely didn't mean to ruffle feathers with her choice of shirt, but based on her past comments on LGBTQ+ issues, it's unsurprising people weren't happy with her wearing it.
Bure was acused of scene-stealing at a wedding
Wedding etiquette is crucial, and in 2021, some felt Candace Cameron Bure broke etiquette rules with the dress she chose to wear to a wedding. A family photo shared to Instagram in October 2021 featured, Candace, her husband Valeri Bure, and two of their three children — Natasha Bure and Lev Bure — dressed in formal wedding attire. Candace and Natasha's dresses were bright red, and some commenters felt that wasn't proper. One person complimented the dresses but said they wouldn't personally go for red in that instance. "You are suppose [sic] to let the bride stand out. It looks as though you are drawing attention to yourself," they said, before also criticizing the men's outfits since the pants showed bare ankles without socks. Still, they said, "Anyway you are all a beautiful [sic] and I hope you had a great time at the wedding."
Another commenter said, "Bride is the star[,] not the guests. Pretty dresses[,] Yes[,] but not your moment." They then replied to their own comment and added, "Disable comments if you want a one sided opinion with a heart like."
Based on reporting by Life & Style magazine, it seems Candace may have deleted other negative comments about her family's looks that she initially replied to in defense of their 'fits. That wouldn't be the first time Bure hit back at critics of a family photo.
Christian fans criticized one of Bure's 'Fuller House' costumes
The role Candace Cameron Bure is likely most known for is D.J. Tanner from "Full House" and "Fuller House." She portrayed the character initially from 1987 to 1995, and then again from 2016 to 2020 for the reboot. When she shared a photo posing on-set with her "Fuller House" co-stars in 2016, fans of hers weren't too pleased with the short dress or romper she was wearing. It was black with a lace V-neck and nude-colored cutouts on the sides. The look was a costume and an outfit even her character D.J. felt unsure about wearing (via YouTube). Despite it not being one of Bure's own outfits, that didn't stop the backlash according to Christian Today.
One fan reportedly said, "I thought she stands for Christian values." Another echoed a similar sentiment before adding, "This makes me so sad. I can't let my kids watch this, is this how you dress?"
Christian Today shared Bure's Instagram picture in their article about it, and the outfit can also be seen in Season 1, Episode 3 of "Fuller House," titled "Funner House." However, Bure ended up removing the post from her Instagram account. Another time when Bure was criticized for an "inappropriate" photo, she doubled down.
Bure's Barbie costume caused a stir amongst haters of the film
In 2023, the "Barbie" movie swept the nation, and many fans dressed up in pink Barbie-like looks to see the film. The star of the movie Margot Robbie even rocked Barbie-inspired outfits off-screen. Candace Cameron Bure joined in on the fun in August 2023, sharing a throwback post on Instagram of herself and Marilu Henner — her co-star in Hallmark's "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" — in doll-like looks. The women stood in front of small pink Barbie doll boxes and wore workout gear fit for everyone's favorite fashion doll. Bure's outfit featured a pink push-up bra underneath a bright blue leotard, white tights, pink leg warmers, pink sweatbands, and a pink scrunchie and belt.
"I've suddenly realized that @therealmarilu and I 'Barbied' before Barbie even 'Barbied,'" Bure said with some pink emojis. One person commented, "Didn't expect this from Candace," but didn't clarify what about the outfit they didn't like. Some Christian fans were displeased with Bure's Barbie look because they felt it promoted a movie with content that went against their religion.
"Are you supporting the Barbie movie with this timely picture," another commenter said. "The movie does not support Christian values." In a reply to a different comment claiming the photo was taken before the "Barbie" movie, Bure clarified when they dressed up in their Barbie best: "2020 to be exact! Quarantine shenanigans." She didn't say anything else in the post about her feelings on the "Barbie" film.
Another dress for a wedding was accused of being too much
In January 2024, Candace Cameron Bure's son Lev Bure married Elliott Dunham (now Elliott Bure). Candace shared pictures of the family celebrating on Instagram. Her mother-of-the-groom dress was a shiny gold, strapless, floor-length gown with textured fabric. That dress caused similar outrage to Candace's contentious red dress. One commenter presumably thought Candace was the bride's mother and said, "The gold dress is simply NOT appropriate attire for MOB." Someone replied to that comment and agreed, calling it "Absolutely tacky ... as a mom and a Christian mom at that, you would think on that day you would have stepped aside and allowed the bride to have her day ALL about her." They said Candace looked lovely but that it was the wrong place, wrong time for that dress.
In a snarky Reddit page all about Meghan Markle, people compared Candace's gold dress to one of Meghan's most risqué looks, a similar strapless gold number worn in 2023. One person even shared a photo to compare the dresses to shiny gold envelopes with a similar texture.
In another post about Lev's wedding, Candace shared a video of her and her husband Valeri Bure walking up the aisle, presumably after the ceremony. Candace was all smiles and shimmied her shoulders, causing more people to blast her in the comments for stealing focus. Candace wasn't bothered, commenting, "These comments are more entertaining than the video," with a laughing-face emoji.