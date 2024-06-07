Donald Trump And Dr. Phil's Strange Partnership Has Everyone Throwing Out The Same Insult

Showing none of the defeated appearance he reflected during his hush money trial, Donald Trump soared back into post-verdict action by resuming his rallies, including one at a Las Vegas PAC on a blazing-hot Thursday in June. He also gave his first major interview with a media figure who has apparently joined the MAGA train: Dr. Phil McGraw. The TV psychologist, who now dispenses his advice on the new cable station Merit+, has openly criticized the guilty verdict against Trump, echoing the conservative line about "the weaponization of our justice system" (via Fox News).

Accordingly, the exclusive interview was more of an ego-stroking than a hard-hitting Q&A. McGraw listed the accomplishments Trump made while in office, praised his "thick skin" in the face of criticism, and talked about "when" Trump would win in November, rather than "if." In the roundtable that followed the interview, McGraw explained his approach, saying he wanted the public to hear what the former president had to say. "I'm not a 'gotcha' interviewer," he said, adding he had extended an invite to President Biden for a similar sit-down.

In return, Trump accepted the praise and echoed his familiar themes: the immigration crisis, the economy, the "Russia, Russia, Russia hoax," and his belief he could have prevented the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel from happening if he'd been in charge. It was a successful campaign stop in the eyes of his followers, but the critics of X rolled their eyes to the sky at the partnership between the two men.

