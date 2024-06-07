Donald's Take On How Melania's Faring Speaks Volumes About Their Loveless Marriage

The attempts to win sympathy for Donald Trump following his guilty verdict are in full swing. His daughter-in-law Lara Trump posted a video of him hugging her children, as if to say, "How could such a devoted grandpa be a bad guy?" Elsewhere, dedicated daughter Ivanka Trump, recently estranged from her former president father, is reportedly coming back into the family fold; her Instagram Stories after the trial featured a cute childhood daddy-daughter photo captioned: "I love you, Dad." The latest spin came from Dr. Phil McGraw, who broadcast an interview he did with the former president at Mar-a-Lago. Diplomatically skirting such issues as Donald's handling of the COVID-19 crisis and his admiration of dictators, McGraw presented the controversial politician as a passionate leader determined to restore America's greatness despite unjustified attacks from the left.

The TV psychologist also expressed concern for Former First Lady Melania Trump, which elicited an odd response from her husband. McGraw asked, "How is Mrs. Trump holding up through all this?" to which Donald replied, "I think good, but I don't think it's an easy thing for her. And I think if it wasn't good, she wouldn't want to tell me about it, to be honest, because she sees that I'm fighting like hell, I'm trying to become president and make America great again," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). He then repeated his concerns about the country being destroyed by undocumented immigrants if President Biden is re-elected. Naturally, this spoke volumes about the Trumps' troubled marriage.

