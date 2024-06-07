Donald's Take On How Melania's Faring Speaks Volumes About Their Loveless Marriage
The attempts to win sympathy for Donald Trump following his guilty verdict are in full swing. His daughter-in-law Lara Trump posted a video of him hugging her children, as if to say, "How could such a devoted grandpa be a bad guy?" Elsewhere, dedicated daughter Ivanka Trump, recently estranged from her former president father, is reportedly coming back into the family fold; her Instagram Stories after the trial featured a cute childhood daddy-daughter photo captioned: "I love you, Dad." The latest spin came from Dr. Phil McGraw, who broadcast an interview he did with the former president at Mar-a-Lago. Diplomatically skirting such issues as Donald's handling of the COVID-19 crisis and his admiration of dictators, McGraw presented the controversial politician as a passionate leader determined to restore America's greatness despite unjustified attacks from the left.
The TV psychologist also expressed concern for Former First Lady Melania Trump, which elicited an odd response from her husband. McGraw asked, "How is Mrs. Trump holding up through all this?" to which Donald replied, "I think good, but I don't think it's an easy thing for her. And I think if it wasn't good, she wouldn't want to tell me about it, to be honest, because she sees that I'm fighting like hell, I'm trying to become president and make America great again," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). He then repeated his concerns about the country being destroyed by undocumented immigrants if President Biden is re-elected. Naturally, this spoke volumes about the Trumps' troubled marriage.
Why isn't Donald Trump asking Melania how she feels?
Dr. Phil McGraw's strange partnership with Donald Trump apparently includes an implicit agreement not to discuss sensitive personal issues. After Donald mentioned not knowing how his wife, Melania Trump, was currently feeling, the TV psychologist opted not to ask any further questions about why she would hide her emotional distress from her husband of almost 20 years. Nor did McGraw inquire as to why the former president didn't make sure his wife was okay following a highly-publicized trial surrounding his alleged infidelity with an adult film star. In fact, the TV personality didn't even discuss Melania's total absence from Donald's hush money trial, which similarly hinted at the state of their relationship. On the other hand, critics on X had plenty to say on the matter.
They generally agreed that the Trumps' marriage may be more of a business partnership than a love story. As one user reasoned, "She wouldn't tell you about it because she doesn't talk to you. You don't live in the same house. You never speak. She makes her paid appearances per her contract." Also drawing scorn was Donald's statement: "It's not easy for [Melania] to read this kind of stuff [about me] that's fake." One commenter scoffed, "Have you tried not doing the things Melania doesn't want to read about?" And yet, another respondent pointed out, "She married the lying, cheating traitor who is now a convicted felon. I'm sure she knew what she was getting." Still, Melania may simply be opting to rise above it all, especially publicly, with an important presidential election at stake.