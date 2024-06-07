Donald Trump's Answer About How He Handles Personal Pain Is Missing One Glaring Thing

Donald Trump didn't highlight one of his biggest support systems when reflecting on how he navigates criticism and pushback. On June 6, 2024, the former president sat down with Dr. Phil McGraw — whose strange partnership with Trump has everyone throwing out the same insult — for an hour-long interview, conducted at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Throughout their chat, the controversial politician doubled down on his claims of corruption regarding Trump's hush money trial, and in particular Judge Juan Merchan. "I have a gag order from a local judge who was appointed by the Democrat party," he railed (via The Independent). "They're keeping me in this icebox and they've taken away my voice."

The outspoken star even used the interview to spew some conspiracy theories about his successor, President Joe Biden, supposedly being controlled by "very evil forces," (via The Mirror). While he mainly focused on Trump's many legal and political woes, McGraw attempted to get a deeper look into "The Apprentice" alum's psyche at one point by bringing up his mental health. However, when asked about the recent string of stresses Trump has faced, the former president kept it resolutely surface level, refraining from mentioning some of his biggest cheerleaders — his family — as his support system.