The Worst-Dressed Stars At The Duke Of Westminster's Wedding

The bride looked lovely, the groom was handsome, but the guests? Now that's a different story. When Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, married Olivia Henson in Chester, England, on June 7, 2024, there were 400 invited guests on hand to witness the union. Though not an official royal wedding, it was about as close to one as it gets. Point: William, Prince of Wales, was one of the ushers at the wedding. (Prince Harry did not attend, but Prince William did take a page from his brother).

Not only does Grosvenor hold the title of duke, but he also has notoriety for being the wealthiest person in the United Kingdom under the age of 40, with a fortune of over 10 billion British pounds in his financial portfolio. Between the nobility and the money, the ceremony at Chester Cathedral, followed by a reception at the duke's 11,000 acre estate a few miles away, the event was on everybody's radar for being the high-society event of the season.

As such, expectations were high for the unofficial runway of guests arriving in their wedding finery. There were plenty of floral prints, pastel hues, and bright colors that hit the mark, but there were also some fashion choices that didn't. In fact, there were quite a few worst-dressed who didn't seem to be aiming for the mark at all, but somewhere entirely (and unfashionably) different. And all of them were family.

