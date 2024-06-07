The Worst-Dressed Stars At The Duke Of Westminster's Wedding
The bride looked lovely, the groom was handsome, but the guests? Now that's a different story. When Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, married Olivia Henson in Chester, England, on June 7, 2024, there were 400 invited guests on hand to witness the union. Though not an official royal wedding, it was about as close to one as it gets. Point: William, Prince of Wales, was one of the ushers at the wedding. (Prince Harry did not attend, but Prince William did take a page from his brother).
Not only does Grosvenor hold the title of duke, but he also has notoriety for being the wealthiest person in the United Kingdom under the age of 40, with a fortune of over 10 billion British pounds in his financial portfolio. Between the nobility and the money, the ceremony at Chester Cathedral, followed by a reception at the duke's 11,000 acre estate a few miles away, the event was on everybody's radar for being the high-society event of the season.
As such, expectations were high for the unofficial runway of guests arriving in their wedding finery. There were plenty of floral prints, pastel hues, and bright colors that hit the mark, but there were also some fashion choices that didn't. In fact, there were quite a few worst-dressed who didn't seem to be aiming for the mark at all, but somewhere entirely (and unfashionably) different. And all of them were family.
Duchess of Westminster
The groom's mother, Natalia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster, chose a very bright pink dress for her son's wedding. Had she stopped there, everything might have been okay. But alas, her fashion sense apparently had other places to be when she finished dressing. Let's start at the top with the hat, which doesn't seem to realize it is, indeed, supposed to be a hat. Instead, it appears to be having an identity crisis between a bursting firework and a sea urchin. At the bottom are her shoes. Her new daughter-in-law chose a pair of blue velvet shoes to contrast with her white wedding gown, and perhaps the duchess was trying to copy that vibe, but with much less success. Instead of being a fashion statement, it just looks like the light went out in her closet, and she grabbed what she thought were matching pink shoes. The red doesn't contrast, it clashes.
Lady Tamara Grosvenor
It looks like sister of the groom Lady Tamara Grosvenor (left, with sister Lady Edwina) may have woken up late on the morning of her brother's wedding. The scenario we're picturing involves her quickly rolling out of bed, realizing she's still wrapped in her quilt, and in the interest of saving time, going with it as a fashion choice. In an attempt to glam up the heavily embroidered gown (and perhaps an effort to look a little less like a Russian nesting doll), she grabbed leftover holiday tinsel to create a hair piece. Not only does the accessory look like a disco version of a bird's nest, but it very poorly imitates the elegant tiara of golden leaves the bride wore. Olivia Henson's was a borrowed family heirloom, while Grosvenors was ... not.
Lady Viola Grosvenor
We're sensing a theme here, and it has to do with the fashion senses of the Grosvenor family women. This time, it's Lady Viola Grosvenor who missed the mark for her brother's wedding. While her sister Lady Edwina (left) was dressed for a high-society wedding, Grosvenor opted for a red frock she might have worn to a picnic on any given Saturday. The puffy sleeves and longer hemline do nothing to dress up the casual vibe of the light fabric and bright color, and not even the addition of kitten heels is enough to make it appropriate for the occasion. Adding to the less-than-sophisticated vibe is her choice of accessories. Skipping a formal hat, Grosvenor went with a pale blue headband to match her handbag.
The new Duchess of Westminster -- the bride
Yes, Olivia Henson's gown was absolutely lovely. It was a designer original, of course, with an Emma Victoria Payne label, and a bold keyhole cut-out in the back. The veil was also custom-designed, with lace detailing that was hand-drawn to mimic the veil that Henson's great, great grandmother wore for her wedding in the 1800s. The silk crepe satin train of the dress was two meters (about 78 inches) long, with the veil extending well beyond that. The silhouette was striking — until it wasn't. In hindsight, someone should have checked the weather before the bride got out of the car at the church. And someone should have assigned more than one person to wrangle all that fabric. When the wind kicked up, Henson was completely engulfed. As she left the church with her new husband, she got so tangled in the veil and train, she could barely step forward. Faux-pas, indeed.