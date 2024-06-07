Prince William Takes A Page From Prince Harry At Royal Wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex skipped out on their pal Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster's, big day despite Grosvenor being the godfather of their son Archie as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales' son, Prince George. While speaking to The Mirror, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggested that the Sussexes likely didn't attend because Prince Harry didn't want the years-long drama with his family to overshadow the event. "Harry and Meghan were never going to accept an invitation to the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, godfather to Archie and a close friend of Harry," he stated. "They knew William would be there, reportedly as one of the ushers. They also knew that their presence would cause a media storm."

However, other outlets claimed Harry and Meghan weren't actually invited to the high society wedding because of William being an usher. A source divulged to The Times, in 2023, that Grosvenor supposedly made the decision to only invite William because of the ongoing tension between the royal siblings. "[Grosvenor] wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and he doesn't want any awkwardness," the insider asserted. Either way, it seems like the happy couple got their wish, as William and Harry avoided any drama and neither overshadowed the bride and groom, with the older prince even appearing to stand back in photos.