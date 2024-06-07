Princess Eugenie's Subtly Sexy Look At Royal Wedding Steals The Show

Princess Eugenie has officially proven that her royal wedding style isn't what it used to be.

The June 7 wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, to philanthropist Olivia Henson was certainly a high-profile affair. While Eugenie knows a thing or two about how it feels to be called out for a bad wedding guest look, she definitely didn't make this wedding's list of worst-dressed stars. The princess opted for a simple yet chic look and accessorized to perfection, showing the world that her fashion sense has come a long way since her younger years.

Eugenie is one of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's two daughters. Consequently, she has attended more than a few star-studded events in her day, and she's spent her life in the spotlight. Amidst the many outfits she's worn to events over the years, plenty of her looks have been inappropriate in the eyes of the public, and others have simply been fashion fails. The princess was ridiculed for one look, in particular: the over-the-top bright blue ensemble she paired with a bizarre hat at the 2011 wedding of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales. Over a decade after her ultimate fashion faux pas, Eugenie opted for a much simpler dress and hat pairing that had her stealing the show at a royal wedding — this time for all the right reasons.

