The Worst-Dressed Stars At CMA Fest 2024
Country music has its share of fashion icons, from Reba McEntire's bold hairstyles over the years to Carrie Underwood's red-carpet looks. It also has its fair share of events where the stars can show off more than their Lucchese boots and Stetson hats, like the CMA Fest. Sponsored by the Country Music Association, the musical festival takes place in Nashville every year.
Dubbed "The Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience," (it's trademarked and everything), the festival includes performances by big names, little names, and new names; special red-carpet events; and chances to meet the people who make the music. There's plenty to listen to, and lots to look at, including what everyone is wearing.
Cowboy boots and cowboy hats, fringe, sequins, white and black T-shirts, denim, and lace all have places of honor — sometimes in the same outfit — and no, not everyone gets it right. We're talking about the bad and the ugly, without any of the good. Here are the worst-dressed stars at CMA Fest 2024.
Reyna Roberts is overdone
With a debut album titled "Bad Girl Bible Vol 1," you'd think Reyna Roberts would know what "Thou shalt not" means. But based on the singer's outfit at CMA Fest 2024, she doesn't, and she shall when it came to wearing it all, all at the same time. Roberts' ensemble looks like a mash-up of a groom and a bride — the pocket square and satin lapels of a tuxedo jacket up top pair with a puffy bridal half-skirt below. There's also a cowboy hat, sparkly beauty pageant sash, and a patch of lace in lieu of pants.
Harper Grace's look is all over the place
They say things are bigger and better in Texas, the home state of Harper Grace. While she may have succeeded in adding an inch to her CMA Fest 2024 outfit via fuzzy pink trim, she failed the better part. Not content with just having bright purple shorts and a vest, silver studs were scattered all over the pieces. Then came the fuzzies, bordering the front pockets of her shorts with all their pink fuzziness. And just to make absolutely sure you didn't miss her, she added body glitter (nope, not dirt) to her legs.
Lauren Alaina dons chaotic florals
"American Idol" and Hallmark star Lauren Alaina usually has a fun and flirty vibe, but her appearance at CMA Fest 2024 gave off more of a confused and chaotic aura. The singer's dress consisted of multiple fabrics pieced together at angles, interspersed with lacy inlays, ruffles, pleats, and even a tiny bow. It looked as if she couldn't decide what to wear, so she decided to wear everything. Perhaps one of her "What Ifs" should be aimed at future wardrobe choices: "What if I only wore one dress at a time?"
Luke Bryan needs a better jacket
Luke Bryan has sold over 11.5 million albums, been streamed over 21.2 billion times, and has five Entertainer of the Year awards. And, yet, he still can't buy a jacket that doesn't have to be pieced together? The singer's coat of many colors at CMA Fest 2024 looked out of place with his all-black jeans and T-shirt ensemble. And we're calling him out on the backward hat, too. The singer who wore every one of his baseball caps forward for every scene of his "Huntin', Fishin', and Lovin' Every Day" video shouldn't be flipping that brim. It's just wrong.
Tanner Adell is high-strung
Tanner Adell is just starting out in country music, having debuted a mixtape dubbed "Buckle Bunny." As for us, we're not sure where to start when it comes to catching all the disastrous details of her CMA Fest 2024 outfit. The strings are everywhere — they're holding up her bikini top and dangling over her stomach; they're cinching her skirt up and dangling down her legs. The skirt, with all it's ties, is little more than a swath of fabric edged in lace and strapped around her waist. Finally, does Mork from Ork know his boots are missing?
Sawyer Brown's Mark Miller chose outrageous pants
Old-school country music fans remember the country band Sawyer Brown for their "Star Search" win in the mid-'80s and hits like "Some Girls Do" and "Thank God For You." The group released a new album called "Desperado Troubadours" in 2024, and has been touring in support of it, including a performance at the CMA Fest 2024. Lead singer Mark Miller — well, he, um, he wore pants. Bright pants. Pants with a map or something printed on them, and random letters. And he paired them with lemon-yellow athletic shoes. And a hat. So much for old-school.
Mackenzie Carpenter falls for fringe
She's opened for Miranda Lambert and Jake Owen, but Mackenzie Carpenter has trouble closing the gap in her pants. On a red (or rather, blue) carpet CMA Fest 2024 for Spotify, who put the singer on their Hot Country list of ones to watch, Carpenter paired her short shorts with a pair of ... tall boots? Leggings? Weird socks? We're sure the fringed accessory was meant to match the fringe of her crop top, but really, we're just getting the visual that the middle of her pants is missing.
Runaway June's Natalie Stovall and Stevie Woodward made a discordant pair
Despite what you may have heard, two out of three really is bad, at least when it comes to country music trio Runaway June. For their performance at CMA Fest 2024, group members Natalie Stovall and Stevie Woodward were competing for worst-outfit honors (third member Jennifer Wayne was not involved). The super-long fringe from Stovall's top seemed to be on the attack, quite possibly looking to be played by her violin bow. Woodward's strung-together shirt was questionable, but her pink ruffle pants were a giant exclamation mark, preceded by the words "just say no."
Sophia Scott is overwhelmed by plaid
That's not the police coming to arrest Sophia Scott for her CMA Fest 2024 outfit — although truthfully, someone probably should lock up her closet so nothing else escapes. A silver bra and what appear to be glitter, high-waisted, very high-cut shorts, are topped with an article of clothing. Now, it's not bad enough that we don't actually know what said article of clothing is (a long vest? a sleeveless jacket? a backward apron?), but the geometric print is distracting to the point that we almost missed her steel-tipped cowboy boots embossed with a winged Stormtrooper.
Gwen Stefani goes grunge
Gwen Stefani has been called a fashion icon, making brave and bold decisions with her wardrobe. But there are times when her outfits have been inappropriate, and other times when they've just felt kind of "ugh." The CMA Fest 2024 is one of those times. Posing with Machine Gun Kelly (who is dressed surprisingly normal), "The Voice" coach appears to have borrowed a shirt from hubby Blake Shelton and one-buttoned it over a black bralette. Her jean shorts are ripped and patched almost beyond recognition, and barely cover black lace tights, with the top elastic band occupying ab space.