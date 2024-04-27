The Most Inappropriate Outfits Worn By Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani has been known as a fashion icon in her own right since she began with her band No Doubt. From rocking ultra-cropped tops, baggy pants, and lots of mix-and-matched prints to wearing beautiful couture gowns on the red carpet, she knows a thing or two about putting an outfit together, and her style is constantly changing. She described her fashion from her younger days as "a little bit tomboy with like, a little bit glamour," in a 2019 interview with Vogue (via YouTube), and has since stood out for her bold and spunky choices. Stefani even has a few brands of her own, including her fashion line L.A.M.B and her makeup brand GXVE Beauty. Her looks have turned heads so frequently that she was even awarded the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

But there have been moments where some of the "Hollaback Girl" singer's looks have raised eyebrows for being a bit "bananas," and not in a good way. In particular, some of her looks have been criticized and questioned for inching over the line of what's considered cultural appropriation. While Stefani has regarded most of her looks as being inspired by various cultures, some people haven't viewed it the same way. Here are some of her most inappropriate outfits broken down and explained.