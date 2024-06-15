Ben Affleck Reportedly Drove A Rift Between J. Lo And Longtime BFF Leah Remini
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini had a tight-knit friendship for more than a decade before Ben Affleck came back into the picture in 2021. Unfortunately, once the pair decided to walk down the aisle, Remini was not sold on Affleck being a perfect partner for J. Lo. This allegedly drove a wedge between the friends, with the "Enough" star seemingly siding with her now-husband.
Remini, who grew close with Lopez in the early 2000s, was around during the first round of Affleck and Lopez's romance. Having lived through the "Bennifer" era, an insider told RadarOnline, "Leah was there for Jen when Ben broke her heart. Leah knows everything, all the ugly details about what went down between her best friend and Ben." After Remini brought her concerns to Lopez, she was reportedly cut off. This was painfully evident on Lopez's wedding day in August 2022, when "The King of Queens" actor was noticeably absent.
Leah Remini did not attend her best friend's wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first eloped in July 2022 in an intimate Las Vegas wedding. During that ceremony, only their children were present. The following month, the stars held formal nuptials at Affleck's Georgia estate near Savannah. Several of their Hollywood pals including actors Matt Damon and Jason Mewes were in attendance. However, Leah Remini was not among the attendees of her friend's big day, joining Affleck's brother, Casey, who also ditched the wedding.
There have been conflicting reports regarding why Remini didn't attend. One insider told TMZ in August 2022 that the actress was invited but chose to skip the nuptials to help her daughter Sophia prepare for college. In contrast, another source told Page Six in June 2024 that Lopez didn't invite her friend at all after allegedly becoming angry with Remini when she raised concerns about Affleck not being committed to the relationship. "J.Lo was so mad, she cut off all ties," the insider claimed. Despite not knowing what truly took place, it appears that Remini has come to her friend's side amid mounting signs that she and Affleck are headed for a second split.
Remini seemingly wanted to support Lopez as divorce rumors mount
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not publicly announced their divorce, though multiple outlets have claimed it's inevitable. Affleck has supposedly moved out of their marital home and has been spotted without his wedding ring. The rumors were fueled even further when Lopez canceled her "This Is Me...Live" tour to focus on her family. It seems that Remini felt this was the perfect time to call her dear friend.
According to Page Six, Remini called Lopez to reconcile and lent her support to the mom of two. Affleck and Lopez have since been spotted at a basketball game supporting his son Samuel on June 2, which some have viewed as a good sign. No matter the outcome, it's evident that Remini is willing to stand beside Lopez, whom she has viewed as a sisterly figure. Though it's unclear if the old friends have seen one another face-to-face, with some apparent free time away from touring, it may be the perfect time for the old pals to rebuild.