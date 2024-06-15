Ben Affleck Reportedly Drove A Rift Between J. Lo And Longtime BFF Leah Remini

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini had a tight-knit friendship for more than a decade before Ben Affleck came back into the picture in 2021. Unfortunately, once the pair decided to walk down the aisle, Remini was not sold on Affleck being a perfect partner for J. Lo. This allegedly drove a wedge between the friends, with the "Enough" star seemingly siding with her now-husband.

Remini, who grew close with Lopez in the early 2000s, was around during the first round of Affleck and Lopez's romance. Having lived through the "Bennifer" era, an insider told RadarOnline, "Leah was there for Jen when Ben broke her heart. Leah knows everything, all the ugly details about what went down between her best friend and Ben." After Remini brought her concerns to Lopez, she was reportedly cut off. This was painfully evident on Lopez's wedding day in August 2022, when "The King of Queens" actor was noticeably absent.