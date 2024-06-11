The Real Reason You Don't Hear From Portia De Rossi Anymore

By 2010, Portia de Rossi was starting to take a step back from acting. After appearing in "Better Off Ted" from 2009 to its cancellation in 2010, de Rossi released her memoir, "Unbearable Lightness: A Story of Loss and Gain," which details her personal turmoil. De Rossi opened up about her decades-long struggle with anorexia and bulimia, which had a catastrophic effect on her body.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey upon the memoir's release, de Rossi revealed that her eating disorder began when she was just 12, and got progressively worse once she entered the modeling and entertainment industry. For instance, the actor explained to Winfrey that she felt humiliated after being asked to perform a striptease scene mere episodes into her turn as lawyer Nelle Porter on "Ally McBeal," leading to an aggravation of her illness. "Now this happens on TV — you don't really have control over where your character is heading," she explained. "The only thing I really had control over was how I looked and what I weighed ... I was constantly looking for external validation. 'How was it? How did I look?'"

In addition to her eating disorder, de Rossi opened up about her fear of being outed as gay, having kept her sexuality a secret throughout the filming of "Ally McBeal" until she was outed by a paparazzo. Given these negative experiences in the industry, it's understandable that de Rossi chose to take a step back from the limelight.