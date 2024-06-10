Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott's Wedding Update Is Sure To Disappoint Fans

When Zooey Deschanel signed on to do "Carpool Karaoke," little did the actor know that she would leave the experience having met her future fiancé, Jonathan Scott. The unlikely duo belted out tunes alongside her sister and his brother, while they quietly felt the spark of something big happening. Deschanel confirmed that there was instant chemistry between her and Scott, and the couple has been together ever since that fateful meeting in August 2019 (the episode aired in February 2020). Deschanel and Scott survived dating during the pandemic, as well as the "New Girl" star's official divorce — Deschanel was previously married to Jacob Pechenik, and has two kids with him; they separated in January 2019, and their divorce was finalized in June 2020. In August 2023, Scott and Deschanel shared their over-the-moon sweet engagement details on Instagram, with the reality star having popped the question during a romantic trip to Scotland.

Advertisement

The public, who have watched their romance play out on social media, has been eagerly waiting to hear news of their upcoming wedding. When the "Property Brothers" star's twin brother, Drew Scott, married his wife Linda Phan in May 2018 in a massive event in Italy, their nuptials were filmed, and aired during a special episode of the hit HGTV show. But based on an interview Deschanel and Scott gave on June 7, 2024, the same thing won't be happening with their nuptials. Despite sharing much of their relationship thus far, the celebrity couple doesn't plan on having cameras at their special day.