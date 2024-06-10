Kimberly Guilfoyle Butchers Barbiecore Once Again In Her Favorite Tragic Silhouette

In an interview with People explaining the coquette trend, stylist Marisa Ledford opined that it's, "Gen Z's take on flirty, soft, hyper-feminine style which references the Victorian Regency era." Kimberly Guilfoyle is evidently a staunch fan, given how often she appears in flirty baby-doll dresses. For instance, her pink minidress for the fundraiser was very similar to Guilfoyle's May 2024 Barbiecore look (which was complemented by Donald Trump Jr.'s casual, "Just Ken" look). However, it may be time for the outspoken political commentator to try something new. The List exclusively spoke to a fashion expert who reckons Guilfoyle should trade her trend obsession for more timeless style.

Michelle Washington, "THE" TV Style Expert and Fashion Stylist, mentioned how the former Fox News host's ensembles don't always necessarily fit the destinations she's at, or the events she's attending. Washington also pointed out to us how: "Guilfoyle's fashion choices sometimes appear to prioritize current trends over timeless style. This can result in outfits that look dated quickly or lack longevity." The fashion expert further advised Don Jr.'s fiancée to both wear things she likes and to try something new. Trends come and go so quickly, so who knows how long Guilfoyle will be devoted to Barbiecore and coquette aesthetics. Could she embrace the coastal grandmother trend next?