Blake Lively's Tragic, Real-Life Story

The following article contains references to sexual harassment.

Blake Lively made a name for herself when she landed her breakout role as Bridget in 2005's "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." Not only did she become an overnight sensation, but the film led to her most famed role on "Gossip Girl," solidifying her career in Hollywood. Over the course of two decades, Lively has had an incredible transformation. She's starred in several movies and shows, started a family with a Hollywood leading man, and even became a business owner, launching her own line of beverages called Betty Buzz.

She was practically born to be an actor, as her father and her three siblings followed the same path. In an August 2010 issue of Interview magazine, Lively explained, "I have a big, close, loving family, and they're all from the South, but because so many of them are actors, everyone was very normal about it. It was just like any job to them. They always came home and talked about it around the dinner table the way any family talks about work, but it wasn't anything special." Despite this, life hasn't always been easy for Lively.

From being the target of bullies early on to the relentless gossip and unkind words she's endured throughout her adult life, Lively has had to grow a thick skin. In addition, the actor has faced deception, injuries, insecurity, and a heartbreaking death in the family over the years.

