Alina Habba's Bizarre Childhood Anecdote Has Everyone Calling Her Bluff

While Alina Habba has been representing Donald Trump for longer than we thought, it was the defamation cases brought by E. Jean Carroll against Trump that helped rocket Habba to national recognition. This may have been why she was selected to be a speaker at this year's Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit alongside Megyn Kelly, Lara Trump, and Candace Owens. However, critics took issue with the part of Habba's speech where she talked about her childhood. "My first home when I was born was across the street from a McDonald's," Habba said, "and my father used to take the money that he could have and got a Coke and a pack of peanuts every day so that we could survive," via X, formerly known as Twitter.

A number of people called her out over how it sounded like her dad went to McDonald's to get them that food. "Interesting. In almost 50 years I've never seen a pack of peanuts sold at a McDonald's. Must be a regional thing. Or a fib," one person wrote.

The issue may be Habba's delivery: It could certainly be interpreted that she was saying her dad went to McDonald's for peanuts and a Coke. It could also be that what Habba's family ate had nothing to do with McDonald's. The fast food restaurant may have just been used to illustrate the type of neighborhood they lived in. Either way, it had people commenting.