Donald Trump's Two Words About Taylor Swift's Looks Are All Too Expected

Taylor Swift has had some choice words for former president Donald Trump over the years, but are those less-than-loving feelings mutual? In a new book by Ramin Setoodeh "Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass," Setoodeh recounts asking Trump his thoughts on the superstar singer-songwriter, and he immediately landed on "very beautiful." We can't say we're too surprised that he focused on her looks before turning to her politics.

"I think she's beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful," Trump told Setoodeh in November 2023 per Variety. He quickly pivoted to Swfit's political views, which he seemed to have only a cursory knowledge. "I think she's liberal. She probably doesn't like Trump." It's clear based on his response that the former president doesn't know much about Swift other than what she looks like. He didn't even seem to be aware of all the things Taylor Swift has publicly said about Trump in the past, none of which have been particularly positive. She even publicly endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, but Trump never mentioned the slight to Setoodeh. He would later, though.