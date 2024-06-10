Donald Trump's Two Words About Taylor Swift's Looks Are All Too Expected
Taylor Swift has had some choice words for former president Donald Trump over the years, but are those less-than-loving feelings mutual? In a new book by Ramin Setoodeh "Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass," Setoodeh recounts asking Trump his thoughts on the superstar singer-songwriter, and he immediately landed on "very beautiful." We can't say we're too surprised that he focused on her looks before turning to her politics.
"I think she's beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful," Trump told Setoodeh in November 2023 per Variety. He quickly pivoted to Swfit's political views, which he seemed to have only a cursory knowledge. "I think she's liberal. She probably doesn't like Trump." It's clear based on his response that the former president doesn't know much about Swift other than what she looks like. He didn't even seem to be aware of all the things Taylor Swift has publicly said about Trump in the past, none of which have been particularly positive. She even publicly endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, but Trump never mentioned the slight to Setoodeh. He would later, though.
Donald Trump is a Travis Kelce fan
Donald Trump's comments about Taylor Swift managed to even further prove just how little he knew about her in 2023. "I hear she's very talented," he said, before reiterating, "I think she's very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!" Despite how beautiful he clearly thinks Swift is, from the sound of it, Trump doesn't know much — if anything — about her music.
Despite not being a Swiftie, Trump seemingly wanted to use the pop singer for some good press in February 2024. On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump explained why he doesn't expect Taylor Swift to endorse President Joe Biden this time around. "Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will," Trump wrote, adding, "There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money." He ended with a strange shoutout to Swift's beau, Travis Kelce, adding, "Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!" Luckily for Trump, the Kansas City Chiefs player recently revealed on his "New Heights" podcast that it's "an honor to go to the White House," and that if Kelce were invited by Trump, he'd go "no matter who's up there at the helm." Just don't expect his girlfriend to join.