Kate Middleton's Absence Is Felt More Than Ever On Prince Philip's Birthday
Nearly six months since Catherine, Princess of Wales first disappeared from the public eye, her absence is casting a sad shadow on yet another milestone moment for the royal family. June 10, 2024 is the late Prince Philip's birthday. The royal was married to the late Queen Elizabeth II for a whopping 74 years before he died in 2021. He was said to have a special bond with his granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. As the royals are surely thinking of Philip on his birthday just over three years after his death, it's easier than ever to feel the gravity of Kate's disappearance.
Like Kate, Philip married the heir to the throne when he wed Elizabeth in 1947, six years before her coronation. For this reason, Philip had a unique perspective on Kate's position when she entered into the monarchy. Furthermore, it seems that the two were similar in how they handled their unique roles. In 2020, royal biographer Penny Junor told People, "I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen," adding, "She doesn't outshine William but still has a lot to say herself." Philip must have noticed how much he had in common with Kate. Upon meeting her, he was thrilled to see who would one day follow in his footsteps as the monarch's spouse. In the biography, "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait," author, Gyles Brandreth, wrote that Philip told him that when he met Kate, he was "relieved to find her such a level-headed girl" (per Cambridge News).
Kate Middleton missing special moments highlights a shrinking royal family
It's far from a secret that the amount of working members of the royal family has dwindled quite a bit over the past few years. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their official duties in 2020, and Prince Andrew's titles were taken from him two years later. Catherine, Princess of Wales hasn't attended any public events since December 2023. Her disappearance sparked many rumors until she appeared in a video in March 2024, revealing that Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment. As the working royal family gets smaller and smaller, fans are concerned that Kate's absence is in many ways the monarchy's most disturbing loss. Now, as her absence persists, Kate's return is said to be getting further delayed.
Prince Philip's birthday comes just days before Trooping the Colour 2024, a celebration dedicated to the birthday of the current monarch: in this case, King Charles III. As Kate continues to miss royal birthdays and celebrations like Trooping the Colour, the questions surrounding her condition multiply, and the feeling among royal fans that something isn't quite right continues to gain traction. Furthermore, Kate's continued silence on what would have been Philip's 102nd birthday shows just how much the monarchy has really changed since his death.