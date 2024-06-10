Kate Middleton's Absence Is Felt More Than Ever On Prince Philip's Birthday

Nearly six months since Catherine, Princess of Wales first disappeared from the public eye, her absence is casting a sad shadow on yet another milestone moment for the royal family. June 10, 2024 is the late Prince Philip's birthday. The royal was married to the late Queen Elizabeth II for a whopping 74 years before he died in 2021. He was said to have a special bond with his granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. As the royals are surely thinking of Philip on his birthday just over three years after his death, it's easier than ever to feel the gravity of Kate's disappearance.

Like Kate, Philip married the heir to the throne when he wed Elizabeth in 1947, six years before her coronation. For this reason, Philip had a unique perspective on Kate's position when she entered into the monarchy. Furthermore, it seems that the two were similar in how they handled their unique roles. In 2020, royal biographer Penny Junor told People, "I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen," adding, "She doesn't outshine William but still has a lot to say herself." Philip must have noticed how much he had in common with Kate. Upon meeting her, he was thrilled to see who would one day follow in his footsteps as the monarch's spouse. In the biography, "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait," author, Gyles Brandreth, wrote that Philip told him that when he met Kate, he was "relieved to find her such a level-headed girl" (per Cambridge News).

