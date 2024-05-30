Palace Drops Biggest Clue Yet That Kate Middleton Won't Be At Trooping The Color 2024

Adoring fans of Catherine, Princess of Wales, who hoped to see her at Trooping the Color 2024 will have to wait a little bit longer, according to a statement made by Kensington Palace ahead of the June 15 event. Her presence, or absence, at the annual ceremony was debated for months after the U.K. Ministry of Defense announced the princess' upcoming attendance — then promptly canceled Kate Middleton's comeback, leaving fans more confused than ever.

Of course, the assumption was not far-fetched. Kate is the Colonel of the Irish Guard, which is the British regiment trooping its colors during the 2024 ceremony. So, it would be reasonable to expect the princess to attend. However, as the Independent first reported in early March of that year, the Ministry of Defense was not entitled to confirm Kate's attendance at a public event. Only Kensington Palace has the authority to make such declarations.

At the time of this initial back and forth, Kate had made no public statements or appearances, causing the cancelation to stir up rampant speculation over her whereabouts. In late March 2024, Kate Middleton cleared up crucial details with her cancer announcement and explained that her seemingly mysterious absence was the result of her undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment. According to the palace, her recovery process is still ongoing and prevents the princess from attending the June ceremony.

