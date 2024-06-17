The Drama Surrounding Sasha Obama's Pricey School Accessory, Explained
It's no surprise that Sasha Obama has lived a lavish life. As a former first daughter, the Chicago native was only 7 years old when the Obama family moved into the White House, receiving first class treatment throughout her father's two presidential terms. While this lavish living seems to have followed her into adulthood, so has the media scrutiny that comes with growing up as the president's daughter.
An example of this is the drama surrounding Obama's Telfar handbag, which she was spotted using as a college book bag in October 2022 while attending the University of Southern California. The then-college student paired the designer tote with a boho-style mini dress, tan UGG boots, and black socks. Sasha, along with her sister Malia Obama, have had some great fashion moments since leaving the White House, but the internet was seemingly divided about the younger sister's statement bag.
Accompanied by pictures of her toting the Oxblood-colored purse, gossip columns falsely reported that the tote bag retailed at $700. Internet users took issue with the misinformed price tag, as it actually sells for $257, while also criticizing the media's focus on the luxury item's cost. "Wait I'm confused," one user wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "They were upset because Sasha Obama carried her books in HER Telfar?"
The Telfar bag has a significant background
Internet users quickly came to Sasha Obama's defense when headlines began spreading misinformation about an alleged $700 designer purse-turned-book bag she wore back in 2022. After pointing out that the Telfar bag was closer to $300 dollars in price, supporters stood by the former first daughter's right to wear what she wanted and pointed out the accessory's connection to Black culture.
The designer brand is owned by Telfar Clemens, a queer, Black, and self-taught designer from New York. Clemens centers the brand, which launched in 2005, around the idea of inclusivity and affordable luxury, telling The Cut that at the time of the company's creation, "Someone like me wasn't thought of as a fashion customer."
The Shopping Bag, which Obama was spotted toting in a size large, was originally released in 2014, but really picked up traction around 2017. The bag has since become popular in mainstream Black culture, landing a mention in Beyoncé's song "Summer Renaissance" and appearing on an episode of "Abbott Elementary," but it's also a go-to choice among non-celebrities. The item garnered the nickname "the Bushwick Birkin” for its popularity in New York City, where The Cut explains the brand has been embraced by queer people and people of color.
According to the internet, it's also a mainstay for Black college students, with one X user writing, "I want Sasha Obama to be a public figure so bad but y'all dragged her for carrying school books in a Telfar like damn near every Black college student don't do the same thing."
The backlash against Sasha Obama might've been racially motivated
In showing their support for Sasha Obama, several internet users speculated that the backlash she received was tinged with racism. As the family of the first Black president, the Obamas were no stranger to undue criticism throughout their time in the White House. While this is the plight of any political family, a significant amount of censure received by the Obamas stemmed from and took the form of racism, as seen in the mixed response to Malia and Sasha Obama's reaction to a White House tradition.
"The Sasha Obama bag thing is a dash of racism because other people in politics splurge way more," one X user wrote in a now-deleted post. "She has a Black-owned bag brand that uses vegan leather." While the young Obama may have been the victim of false reporting and undue attention, we appreciate seeing the amount of internet users who were quick to defend her.
Additionally, Sasha wasn't discouraged from wearing the Oxblood-colored bag again in the future. In April 2024, the Chicago native was pictured sporting the designer handbag at LAX airport, pairing the roomy tote with sweatpants, a black crop top, and a blue button-up. As she's still using her Telfar bag two years after its infamous appearance, this just goes to show that the $275 price tag was probably worth it.