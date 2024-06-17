The Drama Surrounding Sasha Obama's Pricey School Accessory, Explained

It's no surprise that Sasha Obama has lived a lavish life. As a former first daughter, the Chicago native was only 7 years old when the Obama family moved into the White House, receiving first class treatment throughout her father's two presidential terms. While this lavish living seems to have followed her into adulthood, so has the media scrutiny that comes with growing up as the president's daughter.

Advertisement

An example of this is the drama surrounding Obama's Telfar handbag, which she was spotted using as a college book bag in October 2022 while attending the University of Southern California. The then-college student paired the designer tote with a boho-style mini dress, tan UGG boots, and black socks. Sasha, along with her sister Malia Obama, have had some great fashion moments since leaving the White House, but the internet was seemingly divided about the younger sister's statement bag.

Accompanied by pictures of her toting the Oxblood-colored purse, gossip columns falsely reported that the tote bag retailed at $700. Internet users took issue with the misinformed price tag, as it actually sells for $257, while also criticizing the media's focus on the luxury item's cost. "Wait I'm confused," one user wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "They were upset because Sasha Obama carried her books in HER Telfar?"

Advertisement