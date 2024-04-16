Sasha And Malia Obama's Reaction To This Longstanding White House Tradition Got A Mixed Response

Sasha and Malia Obama's lives were under a media microscope throughout their father's presidency. While there is continued interest in their post-presidential experiences, with the public following the sisters' lives in Los Angeles, the scrutiny they faced during their time in the White House was especially harsh. This is a fact that the public was reminded of during Baron Trump's 18th birthday, as debate was opened about his susceptibility to public criticism.

An example of the scrutiny faced by the Obama girls centers around their reaction to a longstanding White House tradition. While there are some major differences between Sasha and Malia, the sisters displayed some pretty similar, teenager-like behavior during the annual turkey pardoning ceremony of 2014. The teens were mostly accused of looking bored and unimpressed throughout their father's speech. When former President Obama asked his daughters if they'd like to pet the turkey, Sasha notably replied, "Nah."

While most media outlets took Malia and Sasha's reactions in stride, interpreting them as typical behavior from a 13 and 16-year-old, a political staffer penned a harsh Facebook message to the teens. "Dear Sasha and Malia: I get you're both in those awful teen years, but you're a part of the First Family, try showing a little class," Elizabeth Lauten wrote (via ABC News). The scathing criticism didn't go without its own controversy.