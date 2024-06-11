Donald Trump's Words Come Back To Bite Him In New Biden Campaign Ad

The bad blood between Joe Biden and Donald Trump isn't going to go away anytime soon, if their campaign tactics are any indication. The current president and his predecessor will be facing off at the November 2024 polls, and any remnants of diplomacy and fair fighting have long since fallen by the wayside. Trump revs up his supporters with jibes at Biden's mental alertness, along with dire warnings about America's future, while Biden counters with jokes about Trump's infamous hush money case, as well as reminders that No. 45 will soon be a convicted felon. However, the president's latest campaign ad took a different approach: He simply let Trump do the talking.

I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/IajfDVy72C — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 10, 2024

On June 9, Trump spoke at a rally in Las Vegas, where it was so hot the staff had to provide cooling tents for attendees. Trump assured the crowd there would be help available if anyone felt faint from the heat, but tossed in a comment about his own suffering. "Everybody yesterday was so worried about you, and they never mentioned me. I'm up here sweating like a dog," he said (via C-SPAN). Later on in the speech, Trump interrupted his train of thought to comment on a sudden breeze, adding, "'Cause I don't want anyone going on me, because we need every voter. I don't care about you, I just want your vote, I don't care."

Biden's team could not have asked for a better gift and they used it to the president's advantage.