Donald Trump's Teleprompter Problems Have Former President Singing Same Tired Tune

Now that Donald Trump's guilty verdict has come in for his hush money trial in New York, he doesn't have to be in court every day. With his current free time, he's been able to traveling the country again, campaigning for president. However, at a recent rally in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 9, 2024, a teleprompter glitch brought up some familiar themes for the presidential hopeful: His hatred of sharks, how smart he thinks he is, and that he doesn't always pay the people who work for him.

As the teleprompter was malfunctioning, Trump went off-script as he started to rant about electric boats and shark attacks. Or at least we assume it was off-script considering how disjointed it seemed for a presidential candidate. As he was talking about how much he dislikes electric boats, he said he'd asked someone at a boat company, "What would happen if the boat sank, and you have this tremendously powerful battery, and the battery is now underwater and there's a shark that's approximately 10 yards over [...] Do I get electrocuted or do I jump over by the shark?" via YouTube. Trump's choice was electrocution.

Trump has long hated and feared sharks. Stormy Daniels, who testified in Trump's hush money trial, mentioned this phenomenon in a 2011 interview with InTouch. "He was like, 'I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.' He was like riveted. He was like obsessed."

