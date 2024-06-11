Hallmark's Stephen Huszar Had A Close-Knit Relationship With The Late Treat Williams

It was a sad day on June 12, 2023, when the world learned that Hallmark start Treat Williams had died at the age of 71. Amongst the legions of fans who mourned his passing were dozens of actors Williams had worked with over the years, including "Chesapeake Shores" castmate Stephen Huszar. At the time of Williams' death, the "Everything Puppies" star penned a sweet tribute on his Instagram with fond sentiments about his former colleague. "Thank you for your kindness, your open-heart and vulnerability that touched us all so deeply," Huszar expressed. "Thank you for your passion, your laughter and zest for life that filled every room you entered."

The two actors worked together on the hit Hallmark series for several years. Huszar played Luke Tatum in Seasons 5 and 6, while Williams portrayed Mick O'Brien for all six seasons, from its very first episode in 2016 all the way until 2022 when "Chesapeake Shores" was cancelled. With Luke romancing Mick's daughter onscreen, Huszar and Williams were regular scene partners.

Closing in on the one-year anniversary of the beloved actor's unexpected death, which was caused by a motorcycle accident, many came forward to share that they still miss their good friend and fellow thespian. In late May 2024, Huszar detailed to Us Weekly how much he still thinks of his Hallmark co-star: "Treat Williams is such a beautiful soul, and we miss him so, so much."

