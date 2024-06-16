Details About Wendy Williams' Messy Divorce From Her Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter

Kevin Hunter skated his way into Wendy Williams' relationship history, quite literally, at a rink back in 1994. At the time, Williams was working as a radio host while Hunter was managing a beauty parlor. The couple tied the knot in 1997 and welcomed their only son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in 2000. Speaking to VladTV in 2013, the TV personality revealed that she found out Hunter had cheated on her just one month after giving birth to their child. They got through it, and Williams had no regrets about her decision to stay. Ultimately, she believed that his infidelity only brought them closer together. But, in April 2019, after more than 20 years of marriage, Williams filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, neither of them sought alimony. Instead, the talk show host shelled out a one-off payment to her former partner.

Previous court documents, also shared by Page Six, detailed that Williams had to pay Hunter an eye-watering $250,000 to help him secure a new home following their split. Furthermore, she would continue to pay for his health insurance policy under her plan. The estranged couple finalized their divorce in January 2020. And, when the iconic media personality reflected on the messy split during a panel in January 2021, she asserted, "I don't regret meeting Kevin, I don't regret falling in love, I don't regret staying with him for all 25 years, 21 of them married," (via People). However, on the outside, it seemed like there were actually plenty of reasons for remorse.