Details About Wendy Williams' Messy Divorce From Her Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter
Kevin Hunter skated his way into Wendy Williams' relationship history, quite literally, at a rink back in 1994. At the time, Williams was working as a radio host while Hunter was managing a beauty parlor. The couple tied the knot in 1997 and welcomed their only son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in 2000. Speaking to VladTV in 2013, the TV personality revealed that she found out Hunter had cheated on her just one month after giving birth to their child. They got through it, and Williams had no regrets about her decision to stay. Ultimately, she believed that his infidelity only brought them closer together. But, in April 2019, after more than 20 years of marriage, Williams filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, neither of them sought alimony. Instead, the talk show host shelled out a one-off payment to her former partner.
Previous court documents, also shared by Page Six, detailed that Williams had to pay Hunter an eye-watering $250,000 to help him secure a new home following their split. Furthermore, she would continue to pay for his health insurance policy under her plan. The estranged couple finalized their divorce in January 2020. And, when the iconic media personality reflected on the messy split during a panel in January 2021, she asserted, "I don't regret meeting Kevin, I don't regret falling in love, I don't regret staying with him for all 25 years, 21 of them married," (via People). However, on the outside, it seemed like there were actually plenty of reasons for remorse.
Kevin Hunter reportedly cheated on Wendy Williams throughout their relationship
A scandal brought about the end of Wendy Williams' marriage to Kevin Hunter. After her divorce filing, a source disclosed to People that the talk show host decided to end their union shortly after learning that Hunter had welcomed a child with his mistress. They further asserted that Williams discovered her husband's infidelity through a private investigator, whom she hired to look into the matter. The confidant also noted that Hunter came clean to her only after Williams brought it up directly with him. Speaking to The New York Times in 2019, the beloved TV personality confirmed that Hunter fathered another woman's child while they were still married. She stressed that she didn't want to give in and publicly bad mouth Hunter because he was her "first true love." However, Williams candidly admitted that she wasn't afraid to let her feelings out in the privacy of her home when no one else was around.
According to The Sun, Hunter's child came from a 15-year-long affair with a woman named Sharina Hudson. In a 2021 chat with Business Insider, Williams confessed that the idea of the split had been planted shortly after the birth of their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in 2000, acknowledging, "I went into the delivery room knowing in my mind, 'I'm planning my divorce.'" She continued, "Kevin was a serial cheat. He cheated when I dated him. He cheated when I married him. He cheated while I was on bed rest during the entire nine months of me being pregnant."
Former spouses Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter had a legal spat in 2024
In Wendy Williams' Business Insider interview, the TV host reasoned that she stayed with Kevin Hunter despite his constant infidelity because she wanted to protect their son alongside her growing public image. But she understandably started protecting her wellbeing more after the split. Speaking on "The View" in October 2019, Williams divulged that she checked into a sober house shortly after filing for divorce. The broadcaster, who has been open about her previous addiction issues, chose to live in the establishment to determine the next steps of her life without any outside input. In March 2024, Hunter's legal team filed a motion claiming that Williams hadn't paid him the severance to which he was reportedly entitled as part of their divorce settlement.
Notably, Hunter was fired from his role as an executive producer on "The Wendy Williams Show" shortly after their split. Then, in April 2024, her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey (who was appointed following Williams' dementia diagnosis) demanded $112,500 worth of alimony back from Hunter. According to court documents obtained by People, Morrissey argued that the original agreement stated that the severance would be void if Williams' annual income "[was] less than 2 times her then yearly salary as of February 1, 2020." Her earnings dropped tremendously after Williams' exit from her eponymous talk show, so the payments should've stopped much sooner. Morrissey attributed the money transfers to an automatic payment system in Williams' bank account.