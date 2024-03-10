What We Know About Wendy Williams' Relationship History

After her second failed marriage to Kevin Hunter Jr., Wendy Williams seemed to find happiness with a new guy. In February 2021, Williams met Mike Esterman when he appeared on a dating segment on "The Wendy Williams Show." She confirmed their romance on the show the following month, excitedly telling her audience, "We're both of a certain age and realistic about love or what will happen and the possibilities. But also we're both crafters...That might be corny to you. But not me. I like it." Unfortunately, by May 2021, Esterman confirmed that the two had parted ways.

Esterman explained to The U.S. Sun that their busy schedules prohibited them from spending time together. "Nobody called it a day; there's just no time to meet up. We talk when we can. I can't hold her back from meeting someone who can give her more," he explained to the outlet. After her romance with Esterman fizzled, Williams was rumored to be dating singer Ray J after the two were spotted out and about together in New York. However, it seems their outing was merely a case of two friends catching up. These days, it doesn't appear that Williams has a significant other as she navigates her many health challenges, which may be her sole focus at the moment.