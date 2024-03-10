What We Know About Wendy Williams' Relationship History
Talk show host Wendy Williams' marriage to Kevin Hunter is the relationship that appears to be most widely known to the public. The pair initially met in 1994 when Hunter was a salon owner. Williams brought him on board as her manager, with the relationship turning romantic in the following years. The pair wed in 1997 and welcomed their son Kevin Hunter Jr. in August 2000. Together, they appeared as a power couple of sorts, working to propel Williams' media career. They helped launch her lucrative "Wendy Williams Show" in July 2008, which followed her successful radio show, "The Wendy Williams Experience," which ran from 2001 to 2009. Hunter served as the executive producer on the show. Sadly, Williams filed for divorce in April 2019 after learning that Hunter fathered a child with his mistress. Their divorce was settled in January 2020.
Other than Hunter, Williams has been linked to a handful of other men, including rapper Method Man, with whom she allegedly had a one-night hookup, and her lesser-known first husband, Bert Girigorie. While their marriage was short-lived, it marked another significant moment in Williams' interesting relationship history.
Williams' first marriage lasted only a few months
When Wendy Williams met Bert Girigorie in 1992, they were both working at a New York City radio station. The pair quickly began dating and decided to wed in 1994. While not much is known about the details of their wedding day, the union didn't last long, with the lovers separating after only five months. Years later, in March 2019, Girigorie provided some insight into their split in an interview with Radar Online.
Williams has admittedly struggled with drug use over the years, and whileGirigorie admitted that while he was unaware of his ex-wife's substance abuse issues during their marriage, learning of it years later explained some of Williams' behavior at the time. "It was very bizarre. She just turned into a different person. I don't know what was going on. I didn't understand a lot of things that she did," he recalled. After one too many arguments, they decided to split, and their divorce was finalized in 1995. They didn't share any children, and it's unknown if they had joint property.
Williams had a short fling with Mike Esterman after her second marriage failed
After her second failed marriage to Kevin Hunter Jr., Wendy Williams seemed to find happiness with a new guy. In February 2021, Williams met Mike Esterman when he appeared on a dating segment on "The Wendy Williams Show." She confirmed their romance on the show the following month, excitedly telling her audience, "We're both of a certain age and realistic about love or what will happen and the possibilities. But also we're both crafters...That might be corny to you. But not me. I like it." Unfortunately, by May 2021, Esterman confirmed that the two had parted ways.
Esterman explained to The U.S. Sun that their busy schedules prohibited them from spending time together. "Nobody called it a day; there's just no time to meet up. We talk when we can. I can't hold her back from meeting someone who can give her more," he explained to the outlet. After her romance with Esterman fizzled, Williams was rumored to be dating singer Ray J after the two were spotted out and about together in New York. However, it seems their outing was merely a case of two friends catching up. These days, it doesn't appear that Williams has a significant other as she navigates her many health challenges, which may be her sole focus at the moment.